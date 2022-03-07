Pandemic Lessons: Covid-19 is cooling, but misinformation spread is even harder to stop

That is not true globally, however, because vaccination levels vary vastly by country and continent. North America has a relatively high vaccination rate: Mexico is 62% fully vaccinated; the United States, 65%; and Canada, 82%. But much of Africa, by contrast, is in the single digits or teens.

Access to vaccinations is one reason for that. But dangerous fiction masquerading as facts is another.

Dr. Riyaz Hassanali, a cosmetic surgeon in Williamsville, has left his business for months at a time over the last year to set up and run a large-scale vaccination program in his native country of Tanzania. Even when Hassanali and his team in Tanzania, which has a vaccination rate of about 4%, have had shots available, misinformation has been a challenge.

During an interview in his office, Hassanali pointed to an iPhone.

“This is a wonderful tool, but also a very dangerous tool,” he said. “Every person in Tanzania – most people, including the guy who sells fruits at the street stands – has a smartphone. It’s ubiquitous. So whatever information I have access to myself, they have access to. That’s great, wonderful, bridging the gap. But in this instance, it’s being misused in that people are falling prey to the conspiracy theorists.”