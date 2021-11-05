Pandemic Lessons: Childhood vaccinations aren't just about your kid

That’s why Lucas’ parents were so eager to see vaccines approved for children his age. If Lucas and the children around him can be immunized, it will help keep him – and all of them – safe.

Finally, that’s possible. Kids ages 5 to 11 – essentially, every child who attends elementary school – can now receive Pfizer shots, which were authorized this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In this Pandemic Lessons, we explore the safety and implications of those vaccinations.

Why vaccinate a younger child?

Safety.

If a child is immunocompromised, vaccines can be life-saving. Although doctors aren’t certain how effective or durable the vaccines will be in children who have weakened immune systems, every bit of protection helps, and maybe just as vitally, surrounding those kids with other children and adults who are vaccinated can create a shield of sorts that minimizes the chance of infection. Even if children are healthy and likely to push through Covid without complication, boosting their immunity with vaccination can help protect vulnerable kids like Lucas, who may be sitting in the same classroom or riding on the bus.