Pandemic Lessons: Can you safely travel to places like Florida?

Acquiring Covid-19 naturally leads to developing antibodies that recognize and fight off the virus when they see it again. If you’ve been re-exposed, “those people have really, truly robust immune systems,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. That may not be measurable with antibodies, which wane after several months. But when the T cells and B cells in your immune system are stimulated, Rutherford says, “all the memory comes back right away.”

Rutherford, like Russo, is concerned about the variants. “The question for me about this long-term immunity stuff is not how long it lasts,” Rutherford said, “but how specific it needs to be for these different strains.”

How safe are airplanes and other modes of travel?

The air inside airplanes is quite clean: It’s heavily filtered and regularly replaced, much like the air in an operating room. When I was flying, I took the advice of Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist, and turned on the vent above my seat. “The more ventilation you can introduce into your space, the better,” she told me in an interview late last year.