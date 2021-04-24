Pandemic Lessons: Can you safely travel to places like Florida?

Walking along the beachfront, with the Florida sun settling into the horizon, everything seemed so … normal. I was heading to a 7 p.m. dinner reservation. People passed by, most of them absorbed in conversations. When they smiled, I could see their mouths. Their teeth.
It was so 2019.
Except this was 2021 – just a few weeks ago, actually, in Fort Lauderdale, where the colorful “Wear a Face Covering” banners hanging from lampposts are interpreted by pedestrians merely as a suggestion.
Was I safe on the road? Would I have been safer at home? How much did our vaccinations matter? In this installment of “Pandemic Lessons,” I examine the vulnerabilities of travel.
Straight up: Is it OK to travel?
The answer is a guarded yes – domestically, and if you are fully vaccinated.
“People who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States,” read the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated people – those who are at least two weeks past their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or their single shot of Johnson & Johnson – do not have to test or quarantine before or after travel unless the destination requires it, says the CDC guidance. The standard masking, distancing and sanitizing protocols still apply to vaccinated people.
The CDC recommends unvaccinated people get Covid-19 tests before traveling in the United States, and test again three to five days after travel, and quarantine for seven days.
International travel is tougher, even for people who are vaccinated. The federal government has put four out of every five countries – including Canada – on its “Do Not Travel” warning list. Anyone entering the United States needs to have a negative Covid-19 test no older than three days, or proof of recovery in the last three months. Unvaccinated people also have to quarantine for seven days if their test is negative, or 10 days if they don’t take a test.
Bottom line: Vaccination makes it relatively easy to travel around the country. Anything else is trickier.
What about people who recently recovered from Covid-19? How good is that immunity?
The magic number is three months. That’s the window the CDC specifies to allow unvaccinated people to skip testing, and it’s a window that medical researchers and scientists tend to agree provides solid immunity.
That doesn’t mean you have no protection after three months. To the contrary, many experts think it’ll last longer than that.
“Natural immunity is probably going to be good for at least six to eight months, and I think likely longer, though that natural immunity is more variable,” says Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Acquiring Covid-19 naturally leads to developing antibodies that recognize and fight off the virus when they see it again. If you’ve been re-exposed, “those people have really, truly robust immune systems,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. That may not be measurable with antibodies, which wane after several months. But when the T cells and B cells in your immune system are stimulated, Rutherford says, “all the memory comes back right away.”
Rutherford, like Russo, is concerned about the variants. “The question for me about this long-term immunity stuff is not how long it lasts,” Rutherford said, “but how specific it needs to be for these different strains.”
How safe are airplanes and other modes of travel?
The air inside airplanes is quite clean: It’s heavily filtered and regularly replaced, much like the air in an operating room. When I was flying, I took the advice of Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist, and turned on the vent above my seat. “The more ventilation you can introduce into your space, the better,” she told me in an interview late last year.
Rasmussen, and other experts I’ve interviewed, also warned me to be cautious of the crowding that tends to happen during air travel. While sitting in your seat, mask on, is likely safe because of the powerful air filtration, the cramming of bodies that tends to happen when people enter and exit the plane can make you a bit more vulnerable. This is where maintaining distance however you can – including letting the crowd go by while you wait for some space – is helpful. So is wearing a good mask.
Rutherford suggests an N95 or KN95 with a surgical mask. But if you’re fully vaccinated, he added, “you can potentially back down” on that and wear a surgical mask only.
What about hotels?
For this, I used some advice Russo gave me in an interview last fall: Motels – where you can drive to the door – or Airbnb sites where you may be able to check in with a lock box are the best ways to have “minimal interaction” with others, he told me. In Florida, I stayed in a motel, and later in California, in an Airbnb cottage in the Santa Monica Mountains, where I had to spend more time watching for rattlesnakes than people – or viruses.
Still, standard hotels can be safe. Just be cautious about trading air with other people. This means avoiding crowded elevators, for example, or at least being certain you’re wearing a well-fitted, high quality mask.
You can’t avoid people everywhere, though. What can you do about walking in public, or going out to eat?
Here’s a simple observation that was shared with me, and helps me everyday – especially when traveling: You’re not likely to catch the coronavirus from walking by someone who is infected. But sitting near that person for an extended amount of time makes you vulnerable.
I remembered that in Florida, where nearly everyone walked around in the breezy outdoors without masks. Knowing that you have to intake a certain viral load to get sick – and again, that vaccination also guards against this – the maskless outdoors feels less dangerous in person than it looks on television.
I ran this observation by Dr. Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida. “You’re outdoors, there’s usually a nice breeze at the beach, and there’s just really very low risk of transmission in that situation,” she said. “It is a time you can be without a mask.”
Then she added, “Now, I feel differently about a packed spring break beach, where people are more likely to be drinking and partying and interacting.”
I didn’t visit any spring break beaches, but that evening I was walking to my dinner reservation, I did find my restaurant had that party feel: It was filled to 100% capacity, and albeit in open air, something felt… unsafe. There was a band playing loud music. People were laughing, talking loud, drinking and enjoying themselves.
It looked fun. It also looked like a place where it would be easy to breathe in someone else’s air. I turned to my wife that evening and said, “Let’s go someplace else.”
I ran that by Prins, too.
“I probably would have done the same thing,” she said. But when I mentioned that I am fully vaccinated, she also pointed out, “You’re probably not at great, great risk of getting Covid in that case.