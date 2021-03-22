Pandemic Lessons: Can we look forward to summer? Please?

Leah Ranke’s family is going to have a party this summer – a small-group, thematically blended, sweetly reunited gathering.
“It was my mom’s idea,” said Ranke, an attorney specializing in health care law who is of counsel at Colligan Law LLP. Her family is planning a mix-n-match party of holidays and events missed over the last year. “We’re going to have birthday cake and Christmas decorations, cook out hotdogs right next to Thanksgiving stuffing, wear a cap and gown, toast the new year, play games,” she said. “We don’t care that they don’t go together, we’re going to have a mashup, one big celebration to make up for everything we’ve missed.”
Explaining the plans includes some parameters: Ranke notes that this will be immediate family members only – thus keeping the group small – and only “after we are vaccinated and percent positivity rates have fallen.”
So how likely are they – and all of us – to be able to indulge in our summer plans? In this week’s “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore what it’ll take to drive virus numbers down by summer – and then, hopefully, lock in that safety for good.
How are we doing today in curbing the virus?
Decent, but we need to get better.
Western New York’s Covid-19 new case, hospitalization and death numbers have declined since peaking in January. The number of new cases daily is hovering around 300-plus. That’s better than early January, when the seven-day average for new cases was north of 1,100. But it’s nearly 10 times the seven-day average in mid-August 2020.
More than 100,000 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March 2020 and more than 2,200 have died of it.
To snuff out the pandemic, we need to drive those numbers into the ground. That ultimately comes from vaccination, which is accelerating. As of March 19, nearly 173,000 Western New Yorkers were fully vaccinated and more than 324,000 had received one dose.
That’s good news – but not good enough to celebrate the end.
How do we continue the success?
Get vaccinated. And as Dr. Thomas Russo, the University at Buffalo’s chief epidemiologist, describes it, “close the gap.”
Here’s what he means: Vaccinating the people who, by age or health condition, are most vulnerable to bad Covid-19 outcomes should be a priority. Also important is vaccinating people who have had Covid-19, which Russo believes could be as many as 280,000 people in Erie County. (To reach that figure, he’s multiplying the documented count by four, accounting for the likelihood that many cases were undiagnosed or unreported.)
Why vaccinate people who likely developed antibodies from Covid infection? That natural immunity is widely considered to be less robust than the protection derived from vaccination, and it may not effectively shield you from some emerging variants. (Russo noted that variants first found in South Africa and Brazil are of particular concern.)
“The key now is we need to close the gap with the susceptible population and the imperfectly protected population from natural immunity,” Russo said. “We need to keep putting those vaccines into people.”
While vaccinations are widely expected to speed up with the increase in supply, burying the virus will likely take a time frame that extends past summer – which means our masks will stay with us. As of March 20, approximately 25% of New Yorkers had received at least a single dose and 13% were fully vaccinated. Nationwide percentages were similar.
“Those that are fully vaccinated are still the minority, and those that are not are the majority,” Russo said. “But as we flip that, as we move towards that 75-80% herd immunity, then we'll be able to have more widespread stripping away of these public health measures.”
Until then, keep masking and distancing in public – and if you’re unvaccinated, in private situations, too, when you’re around people from outside your household who also haven’t received a vaccine.
“Right now what we really need to do is to just continue the full-court press to get to herd immunity,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo and past president of the American Medical Association. “So we just have to get this vaccine out to as many people who are eligible as quickly as possible. And once that happens, then things can go back to relative normal.”
How quickly can we get back to something resembling “normal”?
For fully vaccinated people who want to gather with other fully vaccinated people, it’s somewhat possible now. But a widespread feeling of normalcy seems to be off in the distance – perhaps somewhere between late summer and early 2022, based on multiple interviews with scientists and medical professionals over the past several weeks for this "Pandemic Lessons" series.
But there is some light here: Those medical and science experts largely predict that summer will be good, thanks to rising vaccination rates and people spending time outdoors, where the air tends to safely disperse virus particles before they have the chance to jump from person to person. Some also think that the sense of normalcy they hope is achieved over summer can carry into fall and winter when, if most people are vaccinated, the virus spread could be greatly reduced.
“Getting to the immunity threshold is not a precise point in time,” said Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist with the University at Buffalo, Kaleida Health and the Veterans Administration. “It’s going to happen gradually. It’s not going to be on Aug. 1, everything gets better. It’s going to take a little bit.”
What are some positive signs?
Summer – and even spring – is already showing slices of normalcy that were absent in 2020. Here are two examples:
• People are looking to travel. Dr. Joseph Chow, president of TeamHealth Ambulatory Care – which operates five WNY Immediate Care Sites – said more patients are seeking testing that is often needed for travel. “That's a little glimmer of hope that as things get better, people are now thinking about normal things again,” Chow said.
• Sports, festivals, outdoor concerts and even indoor gatherings are coming back, albeit with limited capacity and social distancing. The parameters and guidelines around different types of events are still evolving, but as vaccinations rise and virus numbers drop, the state has begun allowing more events. They seem more possible, too, in part because more people are building immunity, and likely too because we’re becoming accustomed to living in a pandemic.
On the national level, there's also hope. Infectious disease experts across the country have expressed optimism that the United States has the tools to beat the virus. But they qualify that hope.
“I’m cautiously optimistic, but we are not there yet,” said Dr. Christina Mack, an epidemiologist who advised the National Football League as part of her role as a vice president with the health research and technology company IQVIA. “Our communities, alongside scientists and medical experts, are putting energy toward helping people understand the benefits of getting vaccinated. People are motivated to get back to their lives, which is driving vaccine uptake. But we cannot let up on restrictions yet.”
What are the greatest sources of concern?
Virus variants – and us.
“While we have learned an incredible amount, and we will continue to move forward with vaccination as a tool to fight the virus, we still have a mountain to climb,” said Mack, noting multiple challenges: vaccine access, virus strains that emerge as SARS-CoV-2 mutations, our own “pandemic fatigue” and “continued unknowns.”
The push to get vaccines fast is essentially a race against those variants, including the B117 strain, which swept across the United Kingdom. Scientists worry that variant, which spreads more easily and could be more lethal, could become dominant here.
“This could be another source of a rise in cases in the coming months,” said Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious diseases specialist at Catholic Health. He stressed the importance of masking and avoiding large gatherings, and emphasized that the vaccines “reduce the likelihood of the overwhelmed hospitals and the major strains on health care that we saw in the prior surges.”
Ranke, who monitors and advises on a range of health-law matters, shares the apprehensions about variants and “people’s apparent lack of dedication to eradicating this disease.” She’s concerned that as virus numbers get better – but not nearly close enough to zero – people will “want to skip ahead to the celebrating, to congratulate ourselves on how far we have come, and we are only on the 20-yard line. The job isn’t done, and we haven’t won this game yet.”
Her family hasn’t had their party yet – and it’ll take all of us to make it happen.
Do you have a topic or question you’d like to see explored in an upcoming installment of "Pandemic Lessons?” Send it to Tim O’Shei at toshei@buffnews.com or via Twitter (@timoshei).