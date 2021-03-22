Pandemic Lessons: Can we look forward to summer? Please?

“The key now is we need to close the gap with the susceptible population and the imperfectly protected population from natural immunity,” Russo said. “We need to keep putting those vaccines into people.”

While vaccinations are widely expected to speed up with the increase in supply, burying the virus will likely take a time frame that extends past summer – which means our masks will stay with us. As of March 20, approximately 25% of New Yorkers had received at least a single dose and 13% were fully vaccinated. Nationwide percentages were similar.

“Those that are fully vaccinated are still the minority, and those that are not are the majority,” Russo said. “But as we flip that, as we move towards that 75-80% herd immunity, then we'll be able to have more widespread stripping away of these public health measures.”

Until then, keep masking and distancing in public – and if you’re unvaccinated, in private situations, too, when you’re around people from outside your household who also haven’t received a vaccine.

