Pandemic Lessons: Can we get excited about theme park fun?

This is the time of year – with subfreezing temperatures and snow measured in feet, not inches – when most of us can use a glimmer of summer.
Even a simple reminder that it’s coming is good enough: The notion of sunny, breezy air and the warm weather traditions that go with it can be comforting and reassuring – even hopeful.
But hope is harder to come by in a pandemic, which is why a bit of news that would be routine in any other year made headlines last week: Six Flags Darien Lake is reopening on May 21.
The announcement came two days after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said indoor family entertainment centers can reopen March 26, and amusement parks like Darien Lake can open as early as April. The state is also allowing summer day and overnight camps to reopen.
“In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts,” Cuomo said, citing infection and hospitalization rates that have been dropping here and across the country.
All of that means that there’s some summer hope. But how good can we feel about it? In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore the safety of summer fun.
Is it actually safe to take your family to an amusement park?
Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious diseases expert, was seeing patients at the Veterans Administration Medical Center last week when we called him with this question. He hadn’t yet heard the news of Darien Lake’s reopening, but wasn’t surprised.
“I predicted that,” said Russo who, in his role as chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, is frequently interviewed and often optimistic that the pandemic can be handled with smart precautions.
“What about public health measures?” Russo asked.
We filled him in: Capacity capped at 33%, per state regulations. Contact-free entry protocols. Lots of distancing rules. Detailed sanitization procedures. Spaced seating in dining areas. Empty rows and seats separating people on roller coasters and other rides.
“Mandatory masks?” Russo asked. “That’s the big one.”
Yes. For people ages 2 and up – with the standard case-by-case exceptions – face coverings are required. That’s a Darien Lake rule, and a state directive, too.
Knowing that, and noting that it’s helpful if dining happens outdoors and preferably with grab-and-go food, Russo seemed satisfied. Since theme park attractions are “mostly outdoors,” he said, “all of those types of activities – particularly if you’re going to package them together with distancing and masks – are really going to be very safe.”
Indications from around the country reinforce his point: Theme parks that reopened last year in Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia reported no outbreaks.
What about indoor attractions? How safe can they be — especially with less air movement?
There’s an important distinction here: The coronavirus is most readily spread through the air, which is why outdoors is typically safe and indoors can be dangerous. While people may scream on a roller coaster – thus emitting microscopic aerosols that would contain the virus if the person is infectious – the fast-moving air makes it unlikely those particles will gather in a high enough concentration to infect someone else. Stagnant and dry indoor air is far more conducive to virus transmission. That’s why state regulations say “indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.”
Distancing, sanitization and masks – which, if high quality and worn well, do cut down on the particles emitted and inhaled – are all helpful here, too. So, too, is perspective. In a grocery store, for example, you will be within less than 6 feet of other people quite frequently – but not for long amounts of time. If the same holds true in other indoor settings, and you take the standard precautions, you optimize your chances of staying safe. The same principles apply in stores, arenas, stadium concourses and amusement centers.
“The wider open the venue, you’re not sharing contaminated air with other people,” said Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist with UB, Kaleida Health and the Veterans Administration. “ ‘Whose air are you breathing?’ is really what all that stuff comes down to. … Wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, getting vaccinated.”
What do we know about indoor attractions so far?
Handled well, they can be reasonably safe.
Museums, for example, were allowed to open last summer. While not exactly the same as an indoor family-fun center, they are similar: People visit in groups and interact with attractions, which emphasizes the importance of distancing, sanitizing and minimizing contact.
In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we ask what does it take to keep a cultural attraction open? The National Comedy Center is a case study.
A helpful reference point is the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, which opened in July with a series of “LaughSafe” protocols in place. Those included a state-mandated 25% capacity cap – the same as will be in place for indoor activity centers – as well as the use of a stylus instead of fingers on touchscreens, a one-household limit for tightly spaced exhibits, and one-way walkways where needed.
Later, when virus numbers across the state crept upward, the National Comedy Center proactively tightened some rules to require face masks be worn at all times. The “Laugh Battle” exhibit, which uses artificial intelligence technology to recognize comedic facial expressions, was closed since it required visitors to briefly drop their masks. Also paused was the “Ham it Up” exhibit where people emulate the expression of a famous actor or comic. Other spots where people could briefly remove their mask while distanced – a green screen “Act the Part” exhibit, and the comedy karaoke lounge – now require the mask to stay on. Food and drink, which could formerly be consumed sitting distanced inside at cafe tables, now had to be taken outside.
The measures have worked. In an email to The Buffalo News last week, spokesman Gary Hahn reported there has been “no indication of any Covid-19 virus transmission at the National Comedy Center since we reopened on July 3, 2020. We continue to do post-visit research with our visitors to get their feedback on our LaughSafe health and safety protocols (which has been extremely positive). We also discuss with our frontline staff daily to ensure that our protocols are working as planned. The (Chautauqua) county health department would inform us of any Covid cases requiring contact tracing.”
The takeaway: The National Comedy Center, which consulted with epidemiologists from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to develop safety plans, adjusted its protocols as needed. The leadership follows up with staff – and staff follow up with visitors – to ensure everything is working.
Look for that level of rigor when visiting an attraction, whether indoors or outdoors. It’ll be apparent in signage and in the way the staff enforces – and reinforces – the rules. And if you’re not feeling it, leave. That’s not the most fun – but it’ll keep you safe.
