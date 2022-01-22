Pandemic Lessons: Attention shoppers: It's still not 'normal'

For real?

Yes, for real, these things happen, and they’re not the only form of craziness inside grocery stores. Products run out quickly. (Try to buy a rotisserie chicken lately?) Hours are shorter. Walking by people can involve an awkward toe-tapping dance of trying not to get too close, while trying not to appear too rude.

Except none of this is likely news to you, because grocery shopping is one of the most commonly held experiences in our society. In some form or another, most of us do it, and so you’ve probably participated in it. In this Pandemic Lessons, we dig into the changing experience of buying our food.

Let’s start with the craziness inside stores. What’s going on?

You won’t find people carting towering stacks of toilet paper, which I wrote about in that March 2020 story.

But try going to a grocery store and finding everything you want.