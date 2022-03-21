Pandemic Lessons: As the Covid-19 decline slows, who do we still need to protect?

We’re in a relatively good place, but there are signals that we shouldn’t get too comfortable.

Western New York’s average daily Covid-19 caseload stood at 100 as of March 17. That’s the lowest since last summer, but it’s no longer a number that is plummeting. After a steep drop in daily cases from mid-January – which peaked at 3,500-plus – the figure hit a plateau locally over the last week.

Another key measurement shows a slight uptick in cases over the last week, both regionally and across the state. The average number of cases per 100,000 people in New York was at 10.64 on March 18, up from 8.18 a week earlier.

In Western New York, that figure inched upward from 6.58 to 7.66 over the last week, while in New York City, the jump was larger: from 7.25 to 10.80.

Context here is vital, because all of these numbers are relatively low. On Jan. 18, for example, Western New York’s average number of cases per 100,000 people was nearly 177, while New York City had a whopping 239.

