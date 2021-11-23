Pandemic Lessons: Are we too Covid hot to trot, disco and shop? Not necessarily

• If you’re unvaccinated but had Covid and are relying on post-infection immunity, realize a couple of things: First, that won’t help you gain access to any events – like the World’s Largest Disco, for example – that require vaccination. Second, not all post-Covid immunity is the same. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist with the University of California, San Francisco, offered this guidance: People who have been infected since July are “probably in good shape,” he said, because that’s when Delta became the dominant strain. “They have natural immunity and they don’t represent a threat,” he said. Covid reinfections, he said, are happening with “people who had earlier strains and then get reinfected with Delta.”

Note this as well: Much like with the vaccines, scientists are still studying the long-term durability of post-Covid immunity. Having it now doesn’t necessarily mean it will last.

• If you’re unvaccinated, never had Covid or had it pre-Delta, you’re most at risk of getting infected or playing a role in continuing the spread that, in this area, has been on the rise.

So, is it safe to attend an event like the Turkey Trot or World’s Largest Disco – or even shop?

It is, so long as you choose to be safe. Here’s why: