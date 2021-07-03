Pandemic Lessons: Are we ready for big events?

But imagine you’re a doctor like Zorich, who may see dozens of people daily. Or a grocery worker with a diverse group of colleagues – some vaccinated, some not – and hundreds of customers. Or a fifth-grade teacher whose students are too young to be vaccinated, but old enough to readily contract the virus and pass to a grandparent who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can cripple your immune system.

Your responsibility to that risk extends beyond yourself, and even your immediate circle. This is where those small slivers of ominous daylight in vaccine effectiveness creep into Zorich’s mind. Another way of contextualizing 95% efficacy is to acknowledge that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 5% ineffective. One or two of every 20 people, or perhaps more if a variant comes into play, may contract a so-called “breakthrough infection.” It may be completely asymptomatic; they may never know it. The vaccine may even make them less likely to pass it to others. But it’s still an infection, and the possibility of that happening at a Bills game, however small it may be, would be even smaller if only vaccinated fans were in the stadium.