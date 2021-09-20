Pandemic Lessons: Are we headed for a vaccinated-versus-not existence?

“But for others,” he said, “we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible if we really want to stop Covid, get ahead of this, and not have to wear masks the rest of our lives.”

So for most people, it simply comes down to choice?

That may be oversimplifying the challenge.

Many people of color, for example, have long-held hesitation over vaccination that is rooted in a history that is cruel and racist. That includes the Tuskegee syphilis study that began in the 1930s and over the course of some 40 years used Black men as experimental subjects, and a program in the 1970s in which doctors may have sterilized at least one of every four Native American women of childbearing age.

That dynamic plays out nationally and locally. In Western New York, Black people comprise more than 11% of the total population, but just under 8% of the vaccinated population. The gap is smaller, but still exists, for Hispanic individuals, who account for 5% of the population, and just over 4.5% of the vaccinated population.