This summer has seemed so gratifyingly normal: Festivals at full scale. Concerts with big crowds. Indoor events where people pack in tight and, often, aren’t wearing masks. The type of summer that had been elusive for the past three years.

This has been a summer seemingly without Covid-19. But is that because the virus has actually simmered down? Or are we simply tired of talking and thinking about it?

The answer, as everything seems to be with the pandemic, is more complicated. But know this: Covid-19 hasn’t left us.

Is Covid-19 still a thing in Western New York?

Yes, at low levels that might be swinging upward just a bit.

In recent weeks, state data shows a small number of people – usually in the single or low double digits – testing positive in Western New York. On a graph, that puts virus levels and nearly the lowest they’ve been since early 2020. There’s a big caveat: At-home tests are generally not reported, so the testing data is hardly conclusive.

State hospitalization data shows Western New York (and all of the state) with similarly low numbers, as compared with any other time during the pandemic. July showed a tiny – but not alarming – bump: On June 30, local hospitals had 16 patients with Covid-19, and one of them was in intensive care. By July 28, Western New York hospitals had 22 Covid-19 patients, and three in intensive care. That’s a tiny jump, from 1.16 people hospitalized per 100,000 in the community to 1.59 people.

Individual data from most Western New York hospitals wasn’t immediately available. But Erie County Medical Center spokesman Peter Cutler said the hospital has seen no Covid-19-related deaths since April, and on June 9 hit zero Covid-19 inpatients for the first time since mid-March 2020. Since that date in June, ECMC has had 15 more days with zero Covid-19 inpatients, and has not had more than two Covid-19 patients hospitalized on any given day.

“We’re still in a pretty good place, probably close to as good as anytime in the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “But we’re also getting toward the back end of some waning immunity before we get our next booster for most individuals, and winter is coming, right? So there will probably be some more creep.”

Hospitalizations are measurable, but how can we really tell if Covid-19 is spreading?

It is true that most Covid-19 cases don’t result in hospitalization, or even anything more than a few days of discomfort. Those are largely unreported and nearly impossible to track. Another tool that is helpful for spotting trends, but is not conclusive on its own, is wastewater surveillance.

If you have Covid-19, traces of the virus show up in your feces, so monitoring flushed toilet water across a region can indicate whether Covid-19 is present. Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County “have been creeping up since the end of June,” said Ian Bradley, an environmental engineer and UB assistant professor who is a member of the New York State Wastewater Surveillance Network.

In an email to The Buffalo News, Bradley noted, “We have been increasing in amounts after very low or no detection of the virus.” He acknowledged that wastewater flow is variable, and different Covid-19 variants have varying amounts of viral shedding, so the data isn’t wholly conclusive. But the “the trends are certainly helpful,” he said, and added, “I think we could say that cases have certainly been increasing and there is more virus around at the moment.”

What kind of precautions should you be taking?

As always, base it on where you will be, your own comfort with risk, your personal health situation and the health status of the people you’re around the most. After some trial and error in the first year or so of the pandemic, we figured out how Covid-19 is most likely – and less likely – to spread: The comfortable, open outdoor air – which is plentiful in Western New York summers (except on days when the drift of wildfire smoke drives us inside) – remains relatively safe. Crowded, indoor venues – which many people have seemingly returned to without care – are more prone to spread.

Masks are unlikely to be mandated in most places, although they may become a seasonal choice when the air turns colder and more people stay inside.

“Clearly, in the wintertime, I think people are going to consider wearing masks when they’re out in public,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, a senior associate dean at the University at Buffalo and former president of the American Medical Association.

In a spring interview with The News, as pandemic-era policies in the United States came to an end, Nielsen noted how the virus has become a part of our ongoing reality: It will settle down or flare up, but won’t simply disappear. Our immune systems have some familiarity with Covid-19, so we don’t necessarily need to be fearful of it, but should remain cautious and respectful of the idea that for some people, particularly those with challenged immune systems or vulnerable health conditions, it can be problematic.

“Most of us have some immunity,” Nielsen said. “Most of us have come in contact with the virus either through vaccination or through infection. Now we simply think it’s going to be with us, much like influenza is with us.”

What will vaccination look like going forward?

Many, and perhaps most, people will probably find your doctors recommending annual Covid-19 vaccinations, much like the flu shot. For people who are at higher risk, “the data suggests every four to six months makes sense,” Russo said, adding that someone who has more vulnerability may also consider what is coming up on the calendar. If you are going on a cruise or attending a crowded indoor wedding, for example, you might opt for a booster a few weeks ahead of those to get the most optimal protection.

“I think most people have figured out that it’s better to be vaccinated than not vaccinated, and you’re less likely to be infected if you’re vaccinated,” Russo said, “but our vaccines are quite imperfect at preventing infection.”

That imperfection doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider vaccination; just don’t rely on it as a free pass. An updated version of the Covid-19 booster is expected in early fall, Russo noted, and “it would be a good idea to get that.”

With the pandemic itself behind us, but Covid-19 sticking with us, what have we learned about our capabilities to develop new vaccines?

We discovered how fast we can move.

Operation Warp Speed, a Trump administration initiative that started with a $10 billion investment, developed vaccines quickly enough to administer the first shots nine months after Covid-19 shut down the world as we knew it. (By contrast, most vaccines take multiple years to develop.)

“The ability to develop a vaccine so incredibly quickly was miraculous, and there were a bunch of parts to that,” said Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and UB medical school’s 2023 commencement speaker. “There’s the science, which was incredibly impressive, and the regulatory atmosphere. The government really helped figure out how to make a pathway to getting vaccines out there quickly.”The Biden Administration is investing a minimum of $5 billion in the development of new Covid-19 vaccines. Project NextGen, as it is called, could result in products such as a nasal vaccine that “could actually decrease the likelihood of getting infected, and decrease transmission,” Russo said, “or maybe the Holy Grail: the universal coronavirus vaccine that would protect both against variants that we know and variants that are yet to come.”