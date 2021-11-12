Pandemic lawsuits have become top priority in Erie County Attorney's Office

Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms Parents in four suburban Erie County school districts have decided the best path to the classroom is through the courtroom.

The county attorney's staff had to lay out the bones of their defense within a couple of weeks in order to fight preliminary injunctions. That led to temporary delays in handling dozens of other types of cases, like personal injury complaints, Toth said.

"It's a lot of work when you have to drop everything and work 10 days straight to say it's the state's fault," he said.

In most cases, New York was also named as a defendant in the lawsuits since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his emergency executive powers to temporarily close businesses, restrict capacity and set mask-wearing and distancing requirements. The county argued it was complying with and enforcing state mandates.

Erie County handled all its Covid-related cases in house. But Toth and Siragusa agreed that Erie County was likely one of the few upstate counties with enough legal staff and support to handle the suits without having to pay outside attorneys to pick up this work.

The county also benefited from being able to work with the state Attorney General's Office, which was inundated with Covid-related suits and working to build similar arguments to fight the flood of Article 78 filings, Toth said.

Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first A recent series of local suits coming before State Supreme Court judges have led to temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions barring enforcement of the governor's Covid-19 restrictions.