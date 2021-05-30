Pandemic infections keep falling, but so do vaccinations

New York State continued its downward Covid-19 trajectory Saturday with a new record-low infection rate over the past seven days, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned again that the statewide vaccination rate also is declining, despite a host of incentives to encourage more jabs in arms.

Cuomo reported on Sunday that the seven-day average positivity rate across the state fell to 0.71%, the 55th straight day of decline, and it comes one day after the state hit the lowest level of infection since the pandemic began.

Western New York's seven-day rate fell again as well, to 1.14%, still the third-highest in the state after the Finger Lakes and Central New York regions, but well below the peaks it hit just a few months ago. The lowest regional rate was 0.53%, in the Southern Tier.

Hospitalizations also dropped to their lowest level since Oct. 25, 2020, at 1,068. Eighteen people died Saturday.

Meanwhile, 65.1% of adult New Yorkers aged 18 and older have received at least one shot and 56.8% are fully vaccinated, but Cuomo warned that the rate of vaccinations also is falling.

