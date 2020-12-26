Pandemic hobbies: More than just baking bread

Lisa Taylor, a Western New York native and school principal in Florida, has revisited her love of crafting. “I made soup bowl cozies, decoupaged cardboard tissue boxes and painted rocks with inspirational messages and left them around town. Very therapeutic,” she said, noting that many of her crafting materials come from dollar stores.

She also personalized ornaments as gifts as she does every year.

‘‘This year I chose a fractured glass ornament because 2020 was kind of fractured, but I only put happy memories on the ornaments,” she said.

Some people have turned a new hobby into a potential career or small business.

Jonathan Gill, of Lancaster, said his three sons – Edwin, 17; Skyler, almost 16; and Victor, 14 – have spent months working on lawn mowers, minibikes and more.

His oldest son, a high school senior, is enrolled in the auto technician training program at the Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career & Technical Center. Early in the pandemic, to keep him busy, his parents bought him a $10 used lawn mower online. Within hours he had it tuned up and running. His brothers joined in and their interest grew from there.