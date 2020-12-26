Pandemic hobbies: More than just baking bread

One woman said she learned how to bake a pecan pie. Another focused on her houseplants. Other readers, when asked what new skills or hobbies they picked up this year, said they began writing.
Back in March, during stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19, people baked bread, sewed masks, exercised, played board games, put together jigsaw puzzles.
Come warmer weather, they bicycled – local shops said business, both sales and repairs, was brisk – and they gardened, even growing vegetables for the first time.
Hobbies, we were reminded, can be good for us. They help us structure time, keep active, manage stress. Plus, they’re fun, as a recent article on the American Heart Association’s website noted.
In fact, even talking about the topic is fun. As one woman kiddingly responded to our Facebook request: “Does wearing out your couch count?” And another: “Is jumping to conclusions an activity? I’ve improved my skills substantially.”
Sheila Neff, a retired Williamsville teacher, has gotten into birdwatching – something she calls a calming influence. “Who knew that birds could be so fascinating and exciting?” she asked.
Others spent time quilting, painting and creating whimsical holiday decor. (See some photos at the end of this post.)
Lisa Taylor, a Western New York native and school principal in Florida, has revisited her love of crafting. “I made soup bowl cozies, decoupaged cardboard tissue boxes and painted rocks with inspirational messages and left them around town. Very therapeutic,” she said, noting that many of her crafting materials come from dollar stores.
She also personalized ornaments as gifts as she does every year.
‘‘This year I chose a fractured glass ornament because 2020 was kind of fractured, but I only put happy memories on the ornaments,” she said.
Some people have turned a new hobby into a potential career or small business.
Jonathan Gill, of Lancaster, said his three sons – Edwin, 17; Skyler, almost 16; and Victor, 14 – have spent months working on lawn mowers, minibikes and more.
His oldest son, a high school senior, is enrolled in the auto technician training program at the Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career & Technical Center. Early in the pandemic, to keep him busy, his parents bought him a $10 used lawn mower online. Within hours he had it tuned up and running. His brothers joined in and their interest grew from there.
They found other used equipment, and family friends dropped off their own items for them to work on. They also have made a little cash and have used the money to buy additional tools and equipment for working on bigger projects.
“They have used this time very wisely, learning skills and possibly setting themselves up for a career,” said Gill, vice president of MDS Associates, which sells personal protection equipment, and owner of ManCave Outfitters of Buffalo on Hertel Avenue.
At the urging of friends and even strangers, Buffalo resident Gretchan Grobe has expanded her hand-painted glassware business to include hand-painted, hand-washable face masks.
“In this crazy year, I ordered some reversible masks to wear every day. As I was looking at them I realized I could paint them. So I started,” said Grobe, who also paints wine glasses, glass butter dishes and salt and pepper shakers.
“I have sold over 100 by wearing them, showing them on Facebook and by word of mouth," she said.
Some people order wine glasses to match. Popular motifs include bumblebees, dragonflies, buffaloes and Christmas designs. The reversible masks sell for $15 each and are plain on one side.
“I find painting relaxing,” said Grobe, who works at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which is expected to reopen on the Elmwood Avenue campus in 2022 as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.
Yet not all attempts at trying a new activity have been successful.