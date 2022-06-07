Paladino denies conspiracy post, while Langworthy gains Conservative nod for Congress

A post on congressional candidate Carl P. Paladino's Facebook page repeated conspiracy theories about the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, linking them to the kind of "false flag" ideas that claim government involvement in similar tragedies.

Media Matters reported Tuesday on the June 1 post, quoting the now-removed passage as aiming to help Democrats “revoke the 2nd amendment and take away guns,” and claimed “the Texas shooter was receiving hypnosis training” apparently under the direction of the CIA.

Paladino, who has been accused of racism for a history of inflammatory statements, denied any knowledge of the conspiracy allegation, for which there is no evidence or proof. He said he did not add the piece to his Facebook page, that he has no idea how it got there, and that his secretary at Ellicott Development Co. also did not post the rambling statement.

"That wasn't me," he said late Tuesday. "I told my secretary to remove it. It was just terrible and I would never write something like that."

Asked if he reposted the passage or if he had been hacked, he said he had "no idea" how it reached his personal page.

"I don't even know how to post on Facebook," he said.

The new congressional candidate, who has announced for the vacancy stemming from Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs' surprise announcement on Friday that he would not seek another term, has proven no stranger to online controversy.

In December 2016, he referred to first lady Michelle Obama as a man and said he would like her to be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla" in an Artvoice piece. At a 2015 rally, he decried the presence of "damn Asians" and other "foreigners" at the University at Buffalo and other state colleges.

And in March 2019, he was denounced by officials for distributing an email suggesting riots in Paris resulted from a city filled with nonwhite Muslim immigrants and refugees.

The latest controversy dogging Paladino added to a tough day for the Buffalo real estate developer after his main opponent for the GOP nomination, state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, gained a significant advantage Tuesday when the state Conservative Party endorsed his candidacy.

The move now allows Langworthy to continue his quest for the Republican nomination for the new 23rd District by emphasizing a unified Republican-Conservative ticket against Democrat Max Della Pia in the November general election. The new authorization also deals a major – though nowhere near fatal blow – to Paladino.

"Nick will have the Conservative Party endorsement," state Chairman Gerard Kassar said shortly after the party authorization Tuesday afternoon. "I am following the lead of the local party. I saw Carl yesterday, he asked me if we could work this out, and I told him we have to take our lead from the local party."

And though Paladino has always been close to the influential minor party, Kassar said the party decided to go with Langworthy.

"I believe he is completely qualified to be a member of Congress, though I have the highest regard for Carl Paladino," the chairman said.

Jacobs had been considered an overwhelming favorite for the seat stretching across southern Erie County and the Southern Tier until announcing support for sweeping gun control measures last week and losing the support of most party leaders.

Now Paladino and Langworthy are waging an already high-pitched battle that also includes former Manhattan businessman Marc Cenedella. Both hope to gain the important endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who met with Paladino Monday night at his Westchester County golf club for an event supporting Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, a top House Republican and major Trump ally.

"He was very supportive and I think he will come out with an endorsement shortly," Paladino said after the event. "He said good things that gave me some confidence."

Another source with knowledge of the gathering who asked not to be identified also said Trump praised Paladino as a "longtime friend, a fighter, and someone who would do a really good job."

