Paladino campaign loan gives him strong financial lead over Langworthy

Buffalo developer Carl Paladino holds a lopsided financial advantage over his opponent, state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, in their congressional primary thanks entirely to the $1.5 million he loaned his campaign.

Paladino has collected just $50 in campaign contributions, compared to the $307,000 raised so far by Langworthy in the Aug. 23 contest.

But Paladino has $1.45 million in cash on hand as of June 30, according to federal campaign finance reports due Friday, nearly five times the $304,000 the Langworthy campaign had left to spend.

The reports detail how Langworthy's deep political connections helped him rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions from current and former elected officials, political appointees, lobbyists, business owners, developers and lawyers.

But they also show that Paladino, at least for now, doesn't need to rely on donations when he can spend so much of his own money on political ads, signs and campaign consultants.

Disclosures filed in the region's two other congressional primaries show incumbent Reps. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, and Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, with sizable financial leads over their foes.

It's the Paladino-Langworthy contest that shapes up as the most interesting congressional primary. The two are running in the 23rd congressional district, which covers much of the Southern Tier, for a seat previously held by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, had planned to seek election in this neighboring district until a recent statement of support for gun control sparked blowback in the bright-red district.

This left Paladino running against Langworthy.

Paladino, who previously served on the Buffalo School Board and ran for governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2010, is the founder and chairman of Ellicott Development Co. and has drawn notoriety for controversial comments he's made.

Where Tenney's disclosure form runs 310 pages, and Langworthy's is 85 pages, Paladino's is just 10 pages long. He loaned his campaign $200,000 on June 23 and $1.3 million on June 28 and took in $50 in un-itemized donations.

Paladino paid $49,000 to his campaign manager and other consultants over the three-month period ending June 30. He also paid back $5,356 of his campaign loans.

"Carl will fundraise eventually. He has many people across Western New York and the Southern Tier that want to hold fundraising events for him," Vish Burra, communications director for the Paladino campaign, said in an email. "He will also be ramping up his small dollar digital fundraising program shortly. Carl has been very successful and doesn't need D.C. and NYC donors like his opponents."

Langworthy, the former Erie County Republican Party chairman, is backed by the GOP establishment and he pulled in donations from metro Buffalo, throughout downstate New York and in South Florida.

Donors included numerous lawyers and law firms; developers such as Gerald Buchheit and William Huntress; New York City billionaire John Catsimatidis; Benjamin Landa, founder of a network of nursing homes; Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo; Lorigo's son, Joseph, an Erie County legislator; Charles Joyce, the oil and gas pipeline industry executive from Allegany County; and Eugene Vukelic, chairman of Try-It Distributing Co.

Many gave the maximum contribution of $5,800 for the primary and general elections. This includes both Christopher M. Grant, Langworthy's media consultant, and his wife, Andrea, also a political consultant with the same firm.

Langworthy reported just $2,816 in expenditures for the quarter, primarily payments to WinRed, the GOP fundraising platform.

"This district is finished with millionaires trying to purchase a seat in Congress. There's a reason why Nick's raised more than $300,000 – an eye-popping number – in less than three weeks," campaign spokesman Bryan Piligra said in a statement. "Nick's broad-based coalition is a clear sign that the voters of this district want a stable, proven conservative who won't embarrass them any longer."

Tenney had $1.27 million in hand at the start of this quarter and raised another $334,465. She spent about $602,000, leaving her with just over $1 million.

Her main opponent in the GOP primary for the newly redrawn 24th district, Mario Fratto, had $206,000 coming into the quarter, raised $135,000 – mainly through a $100,000 campaign loan – and spent nearly $113,000. This left him with $228,591.

Higgins came in with $1.55 million and raised $150,267. His campaign spent $119,173, leaving it with just under $1.6 million on hand.

His primary opponent in the 26th district, Eddie Egriu, started with $15,938 and raised $18,000, all through campaign loans. He spent $29,191, leaving him with just $4,747.