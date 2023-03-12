State grants totaling $10.1 million have been awarded for two projects that will improve places to stay for homeless individuals and families in Western New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

A grant of $10 million to the Salvation Army in Buffalo will construct 32 units with 80 beds to provide emergency housing for homeless families, the announcement said.

It will replace the current Salvation Army 77-bed shelter on another piece of property. No residents will be displaced while it is being built. It also will have administrative and support services and a laundry.

Receiving a $100,000 grant is the United Christian Advocacy Network City Mission, which will use the funding to replace the heating system in its 17-unit, 29-bed emergency shelter in Jamestown.