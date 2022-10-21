Paint industry launches recycling program in Buffalo area

A new recycling program launched in Buffalo will allow for leftover paint, stain and varnish to be dropped off for free, according to operators of PaintCare.

Seventeen year-round drop-off sites have opened in the Buffalo area since May 1, said Andrew Radin, manager of the New York program for PaintCare, a nonprofit group created by the paint industry to manage leftover paint in states that have passed paint stewardship laws.

New York's law was passed in 2019.

“We’re grateful for the important role that paint and hardware stores, as well as local government facilities, play in making sure this environmental initiative is successful by voluntarily serving as drop-off sites. We look forward to adding additional partners in the coming months and are hoping to reach out 300th milestone very soon.” he added.

Drop-off locations can be found by visiting PaintCare’s online site locator at paintcare.org, or by calling 855-PAINT09.

Most sites will accept both latex- and oil-based paints, stains, sealers, and varnishes. The products must be dropped off in their original containers with their original manufacturer’s labels.

There is no cost to residents and businesses for dropping off their unwanted paint for recycling. A small fee on the sale of new paint - called the PaintCare fee - funds the program.

The fee in New York varies by container size. No fee is applied for a half pint or smaller. There's a 45-cent fee on containers larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon. The fee is 95 cents on one-gallon containers and those up to two gallons. It is $1.95 for containers larger than two gallons up to five gallons.

Oversight for the program is provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.