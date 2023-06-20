Paddock Chevrolet is walking off the lot with the naming rights to Brighton Park in the Town of Tonawanda, which will cost the auto dealer roughly $3 million over 20 years.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced the deal Tuesday as workers continued construction on the soon to be Paddock Chevrolet Park’s new ice arena, which will also carry the Paddock Chevrolet name.

$20 million recreation expansion in Tonawanda underway Demolition of the Brighton Park pool started last week and construction on the splash park that will take its place should begin this summer, town officials said.

“This is an historic agreement,” Emminger said. “And one that will not only benefit the town and its residents, but also, quite frankly, Paddock Chevrolet for many decades to come. It will also ensure that the town will continue to be a great place to live, work and play.”

This agreement is a part of the town’s $20 million Brighton Park Recreation Enhancement Project, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

The project will introduce various new activities for visitors, including a new ice arena, splash park, regulation rugby field, picnic grove, four lighted pickleball courts and three beach volleyball courts. All will carry the Paddock Chevrolet name when construction is completed.

Brighton Park Golf Course and Brompton Road, which leads into the park between Colvin and Parker boulevards, will retain their names.

For the past 25 years, the auto dealer has had its name on the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome. That will continue as a part of the new agreement.

Paddock Chevrolet had paid the town about $22,000 annually under the naming rights contract for the golf dome, which is set to expire this year.

In the new agreement, the dealership – which has locations on Delaware Avenue in the town – will pay an annual average of about $150,000 over the 20-year agreement, Emminger said. The deal will start at $126,000 annually, and rise every five years.

“I grew up here,” Paddock said. “Is this a business investment? Sure, it’s a business investment. It’s an investment in our community, and that’s what is the most important thing.”

Tonawanda approves first step in $20 million recreation expansion The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday night hired a firm based in the town to demolish the Brighton Park pool and begin work on the long-debated recreation plan.

The contract will allow the Town of Tonawanda to continue to have what Emminger called "the gold standard of recreational facilities," not only in Western New York, but throughout the state.

He noted that it is rare for municipalities to award naming rights in this manner, and he has not negotiated any agreement like this in his 18 year tenure.

The project has been 11 years in the making for the town, with the aim of creating state of the art recreational facilities that are easily accessible to the Tonawanda community and state-wide, given the park's proximity to I-290.

“There’s something here for everybody,” Erie County Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, said.

The existing Brighton Arena will close and will be torn down once the new arena is completed.

Outside of Brighton Park, the town’s recreation project also includes the conversion of the Lincoln Arena ice rink into a multipurpose sports field house.

Even though Emminger said he views the contract as a success, he does not want to saturate the market with similar deals. He said he could think of only two other places in the town where he would be comfortable with a another naming rights agreement, but he declined to share the locations.

The multi-million-dollar price tag was chosen after the town consulted a marketing firm to ensure it was getting a good deal for market value.

Paddock was not the only one with interest in the agreement. But because that name was already on the golf dome and the dealership was willing to pay the price, the town chose Paddock.

“Paddock is a part of our town,” Emminger said. “Their built into the town. And as long as we were getting a fair market for what we were asking, which the marketing company assured we were, we were going to go with Paddock.”

Paddock views the 20-year agreement as a generational commitment.