Seven weeks after it collapsed in the Christmas weekend blizzard, a familiar sight has risen again along the Youngmann Highway.

"The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome is up!" Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger declared Saturday morning on Twitter. "We will be cleaning today. Next week the contractor will be back for final interior repairs."

In a Tweet on Friday, Emminger noted that a decision on when to reopen the indoor driving range to golfers will be made after a review of conditions inside the dome.

The inflated structure went down on Dec. 24, the second day of the blizzard. The area's other indoor golf driving range, the Dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence, which collapsed Dec. 23, remains closed. Still open are the restaurants and other businesses inside both structures.