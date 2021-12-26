Pacts with corrections officers, deputies to cost $7.6 million over five years

The two unions representing corrections officers at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden and sheriff's deputies and higher ranking officers reached five-year contracts with Erie County that will raise pay by 17% or more and strengthen officer accountability.
Together, the collective bargaining agreements for the unionized employees will cost the county $2 million in 2022 and $7.6 million over the life of the contracts.
"These contracts are clearly a bit more generous than previous contracts that we have had," said Undersheriff John Greenan. "The county, financially, is in better standing than we have been in at some points in the past."
He and Labor Relations Commissioner Gary Wilson also said the new deals will help with Sheriff's Office recruitment and retention efforts and enable employees to keep up with inflation. The new agreements also provide the county stronger accountability language in regard to body camera use and employee discipline.
"We were able to offer raises that were matching inflation rates and on par with correctional salaries across the state," Wilson said.
The base salary for an average Alden corrections officer with about five years' experience would grow from $65,210 to $79,376 by the end of the contract. For an average sheriff's deputy, base pay – which excludes overtime and other compensation – would increase from $72,332 to $88,473, based on Buffalo News calculations from current wage scales.
The initial $2 million payout for higher raises next year is unlikely to be burdensome for the county because of the its huge year-end surplus and other state and federal funds that have loosened the county's financial constraints. But the compounding taxpayer costs associated with future raises will be part of ongoing operating expenses.
Under the terms of the new union contract with the Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 Erie Correctional Unit, which represents 232 employees at the Alden jail, employees will receive 5% raises next year, followed by 3% raises in each of the next four years.
In addition, the CSEA contract includes new language regarding body camera usage for corrections officers.
Until now, Erie County Correctional Facility officers were not required to wear body cameras, and footage from those cameras could not be used to discipline any officer. The new language allows the county to require the cameras be worn and used, and stipulates that incidents captured by the video "may be used as grounds for disciplinary action, up to and including suspension and termination."
Corrections officers at the Alden facility were the last group to not wear body cameras or to have body camera footage allowed as evidence in disciplinary hearings, Greenan said. The county's Police Benevolent Association, which represents policing and road patrol officers, reached an agreement on body camera use two years ago.
Erie County Holding Center officers, represented by the Teamsters, have also been wearing body cameras and the footage could be used in cases of discipline, Greenan said, though the county and Teamsters are in the process of hammering out final language in regard to body camera use, which is required under the Public Employment Relations Board. Their union contract is not at expiration.
In both the CSEA contract and the Police Benevolent Association contract, if an employee faces discipline, the county gains the right to consider prior disciplinary action against the employee dating back three years. Prior to the new language, supervisors could not review prior incidents beyond 18 months.
The PBA contract, which covers 150 members, provides for raises of 5% next year, followed by a 3.5% raise and 3% raises for each of the remaining three years. It also adds a one-time $2,500 bonus each time an employee is promoted to the rank of sergeant, lieutenant or captain to help address the county's difficulty in recruiting employees to take on higher-level management responsibilities, Wilson said.
Employees called in to work hours they are not normally scheduled to work would also receive three hours of overtime pay instead of two hours, and for employees working late-night shifts, additional, hourly differential pay would increase from $1 to $2.
Employees under both contracts would also receive Juneteenth as a new paid holiday and see some other adjustments that affect veteran pay and retirement benefits.
County legislators unanimously approved the collective bargaining agreements and praised Wilson, who was the county's chief negotiator, for crafting a fair deal. County Executive Mark Poloncarz also issued a statement offering similar praise and support for the deals.
"Having fair and responsibly completed labor agreements in hand shows respect to our workforce and to county taxpayers, making it possible to plan for the future and control costs where possible," Poloncarz said.