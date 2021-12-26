Pacts with corrections officers, deputies to cost $7.6 million over five years

The initial $2 million payout for higher raises next year is unlikely to be burdensome for the county because of the its huge year-end surplus and other state and federal funds that have loosened the county's financial constraints. But the compounding taxpayer costs associated with future raises will be part of ongoing operating expenses.

Under the terms of the new union contract with the Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 Erie Correctional Unit, which represents 232 employees at the Alden jail, employees will receive 5% raises next year, followed by 3% raises in each of the next four years.

In addition, the CSEA contract includes new language regarding body camera usage for corrections officers.

Until now, Erie County Correctional Facility officers were not required to wear body cameras, and footage from those cameras could not be used to discipline any officer. The new language allows the county to require the cameras be worn and used, and stipulates that incidents captured by the video "may be used as grounds for disciplinary action, up to and including suspension and termination."