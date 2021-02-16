Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.

Those data show that local providers rapidly scaled-up Covid-19 vaccinations last week, following a marked increase in vaccine shipments. Western New York has received more than 38,600 new doses in the past seven days – compared with fewer than 25,000 the week before – as a result of new federal efforts to accelerate vaccine distribution.

Regional providers have continued to administer around 90% of their allotted doses each week, ranking them third of the 10 vaccine distribution regions in the state. As of Monday, providers had administered some 201,000 doses in Western New York – almost 40% of them in the past two weeks.

More than 66,500 Western New Yorkers have now received both shots in the two-dose series, according to new state data released for the first time Friday. In Erie County, the health department said, more than 10% of adult residents had received one dose as of last Thursday, and 4.4% had received both doses in the series.

“There’s more vaccine – that’s why,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “You send us more vaccine and we’ll put it in arms.”

