Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York

Western New York’s average daily vaccinations jumped almost 50% over the past week, as the federal government ramped up vaccine shipments to New York State and promised further increases in coming weeks.
Over the seven-day period ending Monday, average daily vaccinations increased to 5,656 – or roughly enough, at current rates, to immunize every adult in the region within a year. And that’s not the only good news this week: Western New York, like much of the country, has continued to see a significant, consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The coinciding trends point, at last, to an eventual emergence from the pandemic – though with constrained vaccine supplies and emerging virus variants, it isn’t all smooth sailing yet. On an average day, more than 400 Western New Yorkers still fall ill with the novel coronavirus.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics, expanded this week to include regional vaccination data. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to provide context and visuals to the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Those data show that local providers rapidly scaled-up Covid-19 vaccinations last week, following a marked increase in vaccine shipments. Western New York has received more than 38,600 new doses in the past seven days – compared with fewer than 25,000 the week before – as a result of new federal efforts to accelerate vaccine distribution.
Regional providers have continued to administer around 90% of their allotted doses each week, ranking them third of the 10 vaccine distribution regions in the state. As of Monday, providers had administered some 201,000 doses in Western New York – almost 40% of them in the past two weeks.
More than 66,500 Western New Yorkers have now received both shots in the two-dose series, according to new state data released for the first time Friday. In Erie County, the health department said, more than 10% of adult residents had received one dose as of last Thursday, and 4.4% had received both doses in the series.
“There’s more vaccine – that’s why,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “You send us more vaccine and we’ll put it in arms.”
Anyone who wants a standard Covid-19 test can get one from the county or the state. It's easy, free and results come relatively fast.
The acceleration coincides with a weeks-long easing of the pandemic, both in Western New York and across the country. Locally, new daily cases have fallen by more than a third since the first of the year, and the region’s current hospital census – 280 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday – has fallen to its lowest point since November. Nationally, new cases fell by more than half over the same six-week period, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.
Still, reports from the White House’s Covid-19 Response Team show that Covid-19 continues circulating at high levels in much of the country. In its most recent series of state-level analyses, published last week, the task force shows New York improving across virtually every Covid-19 indicator – though it continues to classify the state’s new daily cases as “red” level, the third-highest of eight possible risk categories.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 in March of last year, more than 89,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and more than 2,100 people have died of it.