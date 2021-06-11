 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
P.S. 43 placed on lockdown for 30 minutes after shooting nearby
0 comments
top story

P.S. 43 placed on lockdown for 30 minutes after shooting nearby

Support this work for $1 a month

A non-fatal shooting Friday in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood resulted in the nearby P.S. 43 Lovejoy Discovery School being placed on lockdown, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting occurred at 3:15 p.m. at Benzinger and East Lovejoy streets. A man was struck in the leg by gunfire.

DeGeorge said School 43 was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Once the lockdown was lifted, students were dismissed from school for the day, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are aliens not coming to Earth because of the cost?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News