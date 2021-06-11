P.S. 43 placed on lockdown for 30 minutes after shooting nearby

A non-fatal shooting Friday in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood resulted in the nearby P.S. 43 Lovejoy Discovery School being placed on lockdown, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting occurred at 3:15 p.m. at Benzinger and East Lovejoy streets. A man was struck in the leg by gunfire.
DeGeorge said School 43 was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes.
Once the lockdown was lifted, students were dismissed from school for the day, he said.
