Ozone advisory issued for Western New York

An ozone advisory is in effect for all of Western New York until 11 p.m. Sunday.

People – especially young children, those who exercise or work outdoors, and those with respiratory diseases such as asthma – should consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity when ozone levels are highest, which is generally in the afternoon to early evening, according to the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. Going indoors will usually reduce exposure, the departments said.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailing automobile travel and using public transportation, officials said. They added that ground-level ozone, a surface pollutant, should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.