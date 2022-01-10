Owners of Clarence home intend to sue over wall collapse

A Clarence couple that fled their home after its back wall abruptly sank and collapsed 16 months ago intends to sue the town, Erie County, a pair of contractors and the developer of a subdivision under construction across the street.
James and Judy Lalime through their lawyer have filed notices of claim against the town and county, precursors to lawsuits against municipalities, and have filed a summons in State Supreme Court alerting the two governments as well as the private businesses to their plans to sue.
The summons pins the blame for the September 2020 wall collapse on contractors R.A.C. Engineering and Frank's Commercial and Home Services, which provided professional services to the homeowners, and three related entities involved in the Legacy Woods development along Newhouse Road.
Clarence and Erie County are named because, according to the summons, they were negligent in reviewing construction at the subdivision site without recognizing how that site work could affect the stability of properties on the other side of Newhouse.
Attorney Christopher Berloth confirmed the Lalimes have not returned to the home since the night in question. But he otherwise declined comment, pending the filing of a complaint, on whether the couple has performed any repairs on the house, calculated the cost of the damage to the structure or received word on a definitive cause for the collapse.
The parties named in the summons either denied wrongdoing, declined comment or did not respond to a request for comment.
"As far as we're concerned, the town has no liability," Clarence Town Attorney Lawrence M. Meckler said. "But it could be in litigation, so we don't want to say much more."
The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, when a series of loud, cracking noises prompted Lalime, his wife Judy, and three of their children to run out of the home at 5765 Newhouse Road and call 911.
“We heard all this twisting noise,” Jim Lalime told The Buffalo News shortly afterward. “We just got out the front door and the whole thing collapsed.”
He described a scene of stairs separated from walls and large spaces that opened between the floor and baseboard. And a portion of the backyard appeared to sink into the foundation.
A town code enforcement officer found the structure unsafe and the utilities were turned off. The Lalimes initially were staying at a hotel until they could find a house to rent.
The Lalimes had lived in the four-bedroom, four-bath home since 2011. The residence, located between Clarence Center and Roll roads, was built in 1985.
Speculation on what made the back wall collapse centered on several possible causes.
They included: Work performed on and under the home's basement by a pair of contractors in the months before the collapse; the Legacy Woods subdivision under development across the street; soil conditions in the area; and the nearby presence of a former gypsum mine.
If investigators have pinned down a cause, Meckler said he hasn't seen a report to that effect. Town Engineer Timothy Lavocat declined to comment, but he previously told The News he believed this was an isolated incident and neighboring homeowners had nothing to worry about.
There hasn't been a similar incident at a home in this section of Newhouse since the Lalimes' wall collapsed, Meckler said.
Dr. Gregory Daniel is developing the Legacy Woods subdivision on the west side of Newhouse across from the Lalimes' property. Site work, including the laying of roads into the subdivision, is largely complete, Daniel said, and he expects construction to begin this spring on the first two or three houses in the development's initial phase of 11 houses.
Daniel said the site work at the subdivision had nothing to do with what happened at the Lalimes' home. He noted his home is closer than the Lalimes' home to the Legacy Woods site – on the same side of Newhouse as the subdivision – and he's had no problems with structural stability at all.
Daniel pointed to the contractors' work on the Lalimes' home as a more likely cause of the collapse and said he will vigorously defend against any attempt to find a "scapegoat."
"Anybody can sue anybody. We live in a litigious society," he said in an interview. "The issue is going to be them proving their case."
Jeremy C. Toth, the first assistant county attorney, declined comment on the litigation. It's not clear what role, if any, the county played in the review of work at the subdivision site.
R.A.C. Engineering and Frank's Commercial and Home Services, better known as Frank's Mr. Plumber and Frank's Basement Systems, did not respond to messages seeking comment in recent days. But Frank DiMaria, owner of the companies that bear his first name, previously told The News that his crew had followed standard procedure in stabilizing the home's foundation one month before the collapse.
He said the company had retained a structural engineer before beginning the work, obtained a permit from the town and had the work inspected after it was finished.