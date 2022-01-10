Owners of Clarence home intend to sue over wall collapse

Speculation on what made the back wall collapse centered on several possible causes.

They included: Work performed on and under the home's basement by a pair of contractors in the months before the collapse; the Legacy Woods subdivision under development across the street; soil conditions in the area; and the nearby presence of a former gypsum mine.

If investigators have pinned down a cause, Meckler said he hasn't seen a report to that effect. Town Engineer Timothy Lavocat declined to comment, but he previously told The News he believed this was an isolated incident and neighboring homeowners had nothing to worry about.

There hasn't been a similar incident at a home in this section of Newhouse since the Lalimes' wall collapsed, Meckler said.

Dr. Gregory Daniel is developing the Legacy Woods subdivision on the west side of Newhouse across from the Lalimes' property. Site work, including the laying of roads into the subdivision, is largely complete, Daniel said, and he expects construction to begin this spring on the first two or three houses in the development's initial phase of 11 houses.