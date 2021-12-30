Owner says damage to former Adam's Mark is 'cosmetic,' pledges another remodel

A newly renovated banquet center at the former Adam's Mark Hotel downtown was within days of reopening when a three-alarm blaze early Thursday morning ripped through it, causing $3 million in damages and shutting down the hulking property that a Canadian developer has been trying for several years to rejuvenate.
“It’s destroyed. There’s seven months of work and millions of dollars down the drain,” said developer Harry Stinson, who owns the property, which was renamed a Ramada hotel just hours before the fire.
Stinson said there was no structural damage and he vowed to renovate the event space again, with an eye toward reopening it in April.
“It is still going to be a rebirth of the place, because if anything it’s provided us with the opportunity is one word – but the necessity – to rebuild, properly and fully,” he said.
Stinson and a small staff spent much of Thursday fielding phone calls from customers wondering about the status of their reservations.
The hotel was supposed to host a New Year's Eve event on Friday, but Stinson said that has been canceled and the hotel will be closed until city inspectors give the go-ahead to reopen the guest rooms, which are separate from the event space and were not damaged.
“Right now, we are under an order to have this place completely closed, with no guests,” Stinson said in an interview Thursday afternoon with The News.
He might be able to reopen the guest rooms in a few days, he added. Aside from some puddling on the marble floor and a noticeable smoke odor, the hotel lobby was functioning.
“The guest rooms themselves are capable of being used, but there’s just too many interlocking systems in the building, primarily to do with power, water, boilers, so even if we could put people in guest rooms, there’s no hot water for showers,” he said.
The fire forced about 45 guests to be evacuated outside very early Thursday morning, said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.
A Buffalo police officer on patrol reported seeing smoke from the massive, 485-room hotel and event center shortly after 1 a.m.
Firefighters initially had a difficult time locating the blaze.
"It was difficult to locate," Renaldo said. "They thought it was in the parking garage." But it turned out that the fire was in a large ballroom above the parking ramp.
Extinguishing the blaze was also logistically complicated, Renaldo said. To reach the fire, crews had to run hoses from the main lobby all the way to the ballroom.
"They used half their air just getting there," the fire commissioner said. "It's quite a distance from the main entrance to where it was determined the scene of the fire was. It was really manpower intensive and there were a lot of challenges logistically."
Nine pumpers, seven trucks and 60 firefighters battled the flames and smoke.
Sprinklers appeared to be working, said Renaldo.
The evacuated guests were let back in after about an hour when it became clear that the fire wasn't spreading into the hotel portion of the building.
No rooms were damaged, as that part of the hotel is "totally isolated" from the banquet area where the flames and smoke were, he said.
But Renaldo said the damage to the banquet area of the building was "severe." One firefighter was injured in a fall but remained on duty. No other injuries were reported.
The cause was under investigation, and Renaldo said trained dogs were at the scene sniffing for the presence of accelerants.
Three fire trucks returned to the hotel around 11:45 a.m. for reports of hot spots, as Renaldo was giving an update to media in the parking lot.
Most hotel guests had checked out by late morning, and no rooms were to be occupied under a fire department order, said Renaldo.
Investigators were trying to determine if the blaze began in a kitchen adjacent to the banquet room. Renaldo said there was no event being held in the banquet room and the kitchen was not being used.
"That whole area was under renovation," he said.
The former Adam’s Mark was most recently named the Buffalo Grand Hotel. It was renamed the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown, effective as of Wednesday at 9 p.m., said Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.
With 486 rooms, it's the largest hotel in Buffalo.
Opened in 1978 as the Buffalo Hilton, the nine-story hotel and conference center had endured neglect or underinvestment by multiple owners over the past 20 years. It's been criticized by guests, hospitality officials and others for its dingy appearance, aged furnishings, dated carpeting, and has struggled with occupancy.
Stinson told The Buffalo News earlier this month as renovations were underway that he wanted to bring the hotel back to its more glamorous past. He said he was focusing on the event area, which he expects to overshadow the hotel component of the facility's business model.
The Buffalo Grand Hotel – formerly the Adam's Mark Hotel – will become the Buffalo Ramada by Wyndham as of Dec. 31, according to Harry Stinson, the hotel's Canadian owner.
He knocked down walls to create a 4,400-person main ballroom – four times the size of what previously existed in the hotel. At 40,000 square feet, it would be the biggest event space in the city by far, except for the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
The renovation was nearing completion with a topcoat of paint and carpet installation.
Huge rolls of carpet melted in the fire, he said.
Stinson emphasized that the damage, though extensive, was cosmetic in nature and can be fixed.
“There’s no need to demolish the building, but there’s a massive amount of repair work that has to happen in the conference center,” he said. “It’s going to require a lot of rip out, but the structure is still fundamentally there.”
Crews spent two months fireproofing the area, including applying multiple coats of intumescent paint – which is a fire retardant – to beams and other structural elements, said Stinson.
That paint, he added, “did its job” in terms of keeping the structure from failing.