Owner says damage to former Adam's Mark is 'cosmetic,' pledges another remodel

"They used half their air just getting there," the fire commissioner said. "It's quite a distance from the main entrance to where it was determined the scene of the fire was. It was really manpower intensive and there were a lot of challenges logistically."

Nine pumpers, seven trucks and 60 firefighters battled the flames and smoke.

Sprinklers appeared to be working, said Renaldo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The evacuated guests were let back in after about an hour when it became clear that the fire wasn't spreading into the hotel portion of the building.

No rooms were damaged, as that part of the hotel is "totally isolated" from the banquet area where the flames and smoke were, he said.

But Renaldo said the damage to the banquet area of the building was "severe." One firefighter was injured in a fall but remained on duty. No other injuries were reported.

The cause was under investigation, and Renaldo said trained dogs were at the scene sniffing for the presence of accelerants.

Three fire trucks returned to the hotel around 11:45 a.m. for reports of hot spots, as Renaldo was giving an update to media in the parking lot.