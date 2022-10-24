Owner of proposed asphalt plant in Hamburg owes $1 million in back taxes

The owner of the former concrete facility in Hamburg who has proposed an asphalt plant on the parcel owes more than $1 million in back taxes on the property.

The 53-acre property along Camp Road is the former site of Great Lakes Concrete Products, and AL Asphalt wants to operate a hot mix asphalt plant there.

Three parcels comprising most of the plant owe $1.3 million in town and county taxes, dating to 2018, according to county records.

Owner Roseanne DiPizio said a large assessment was put on the taxes several years ago, and she believes there is a math error of more than $300,000.

She did not dispute the amount owed, but she attributed the late payments to the demise of her father's companies, DiPizio Construction and Great Lakes Concrete, after Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. fired the construction company from the ice rink project at Canalside.

"We have been unable to generate any income from that property whatsoever," DiPizio said.

Town Supervisor Randy Hoak said the town has reached out to Erie County officials about the back taxes and why it has not been subject to foreclosure.

"We would like this property to be held to the same standard as other properties. It looks to me it's time to take some action," Hoak said.

The county "is entitled" to foreclose on taxes that have been outstanding for two or more years, according to the Erie County Real Property Tax Services webpage.

Thousands of parcels eligible for foreclosure do not undergo foreclosure, said Scott Bylewski, director of Erie County Real Property Services. He said he did not know particulars about the Camp Road property, but that many factors go into the decision to foreclose and auction property. The decision on the properties is made by county officials and outside counsel, he said.

Hoak said the town sees potential with the property, and under the right conditions it could be developed for mixed use.

DiPizio proposed a mixed use development there several years ago, but the town balked at the height of one of the proposed buildings along what it considers the gateway to the Village of Hamburg.

"I'm trying to develop another viable business so taxes can be paid," DiPizio said.

But whether or not someone owes taxes is not something the Hamburg Planning Board can consider when it conducts a site plan and environmental review for the asphalt plant. And the Town Board does not have a say in the asphalt plant proposal since the property does not need to be rezoned.

The proposal has drawn opposition from town and village residents who are concerned about possible odors, noise, air pollution and increased traffic.

AL Asphalt submitted a nearly 500-page draft environmental statement to the Planning Board Aug. 5, and last month the board determined that the document was not complete and not ready for official public review and comment. The board sent the company a list detailing at least 19 areas of deficiency. It said the biggest gap in the document was that it did not thoroughly analyze the mitigations identified in the scoping document.

The attorney for the company told the town in a letter last week that the draft statement is complete.

"All of these things that they said were purportedly not included either were included or weren't in the scoping document," said Frank Jacobson. "You can't ask for new things."

He said the property is zoned properly and there will be no environmental impact from the proposed plant. He also said modern asphalt plants are highly regulated.

"You can have a picnic lunch a few feet away from them. You're not smelling anything," he said.

He contends the town is under a 30-day deadline to act on the draft statement or schedule a public hearing on it. The town is reviewing his letter, said town Planner Drew Reilly.

Reilly said the asphalt plant is not on the agenda for the board's next meeting Nov. 2.