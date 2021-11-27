Overdose deaths were declining. The trend reversed during the pandemic

Drug treatment advocates said that rescue medication like Narcan masks the drug and alcohol abuse in the community. And with fentanyl being cut into so many different types of street drugs, it's more difficult to keep people safe and healthy.

"We just have a really sad situation here," said Emma Fabian, associate vice president of Evergreen Health Services, which focuses on harm-reduction services for those who are not ready yet ready to end their addiction.

Local advocates have said the lack of progress in treating people with drug addiction has become more frustrating. It has gone from being a high-visibility issues attracting resources and public attention to a back-burner program that rarely gets discussed in the public arena.

Constantino added that the less attention this issue receives, and the more people are able to hide their problems from family and friends, the greater the likelihood that overdose cases will continue to rise.

"When we talk about the real problem, which is addiction and suffering, that I have not seen change at all," she said. "If the same amount of people were suffering, but because of increased isolation and connection — not only to drug treatment programs but to others who could intervene — of course that would raise the deaths."