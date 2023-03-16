Erie County deaths due to opioid-related drug overdoses last year have reached the highest levels ever. But the people who are dying of drug overdoses aren't the same people who were dying at the start of the crisis eight years ago.

The county recorded 319 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths last year. While some deaths are still being investigated, there's no doubt that the number of opioid-related deaths last year will exceed the total number of overdose deaths in 2016, when government leaders across the country rang alarm bells calling a spike in overdoses the greatest public health crisis in a generation.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, Sheriff John Garcia and District Attorney John Flynn stood together Thursday morning to highlight the threat to the community.

"The opioid crisis never ended, but it has changed," Poloncarz said. "Individuals who were never at risk of an opioid overdose are dying almost every day."

Poloncarz pointed out that many people who were never heroin users but were occasional, recreational users of cocaine are now at high risk of death because of their advertent exposure to fentanyl, a powerful, highly addicting synthetic narcotic.

"The cocaine is spiked so much with fentanyl that they've become addicted to fentanyl, and they don't even know it," he said.

Since the opioid crisis starting hitting Western New York in late 2014, roughly 2,000 county residents have died of drug-related overdoses. After a three-year decline in the overdose deaths, the number of overdoses has steadily climbed since 2019.

Moreover, the first three months of this year are getting off to a bad start. Through early March, the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office has already recorded 97 suspected and confirmed deaths, Poloncarz said. That's double the number of opioid-related deaths seen in the same period last year.

"So we have already seen what potentially could be one third of the total deaths from last year in this year alone," he said, "and we've only gone through two months and 13 days."

The magnitude of the crisis, locally and nationally, is even greater than the death toll suggests because the rescue drug Narcan is credited with saving countless lives.

The primary culprit behind the high death toll remains fentanyl and its derivatives. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug that is 50 time stronger than heroin, was first used as a prescribed drug to treat pain but is now also illegally manufactured and cut into street drugs of all kinds.

Earlier this month, The Buffalo News reported on the high death toll in 2022 and the changing landscape of the opioid crisis. In the early years of the drug epidemic, fentanyl was primarily being cut into heroin and was killing young people in their 20s and 30s. More recently, though, it's been cut into regular and crack cocaine and has been killing more people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Many recreational cocaine users have come to think of the drug as relatively safe, but that is no longer the case now that fentanyl is being cut into cocaine products, said county leaders. In 2016, only 16% of overdose death investigations found fentanyl mixed with cocaine in the user's system. But last year, 56% of overdose deaths involved people who had died from cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Fentanyl also has been pressed into pill form and sold as counterfeit versions of legitimate prescription medication, giving people a false sense of security.

Another substance also being found in local street drugs is xylazine, an animal tranquilizer also called "tranq." It's being cut into street drugs because it enables the feel-good effects of drugs to last longer, said Dr. Burstein. Unfortunately, xylazine also causes gruesome, disfiguring skin ulcers that can ultimately lead to gangrene and amputations, not to mention other dire health affects like comas.

"It's very, very toxic," she said.

Last year, 13 overdose deaths involved the use of drugs containing xylazine, she said.

District Attorney John Flynn said that while a lot of attention has been paid to illegal drugs flowing across the Mexican border, the drugs are also increasingly being trafficked across the Canadian border, which has a direct impact on Western New York and the rest of the state. At the same time, he said, weaker state laws regarding drug traffickers makes it difficult to successfully prosecute drug dealers for overdose deaths, and criminal justice reform has drastically reduced the number of substance abusers who are required to get addiction treatment.

County leaders urged people who are addicted to make use of one of multiple sources for help:

• Call the 24-hour Erie County Addiction Hotline for assistance at (716) 831-7007.

• For access to the Narcan, the emergency overdose rescue drug, text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan mailed to you for free. Narcan is also being made available through mounted red boxes and larger purple dispensing stands in various community locations and businesses.

• Take advantage of the MATTERS program, available in hospital emergency departments and other health care providers who can quickly link those with addiction issues medication and treatment.

• Obtain fentanyl test strips from Erie County or other providers so that drug users can test their drugs to see if they contain fentanyl before using them.

