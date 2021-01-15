Overbooked Niagara Falls vaccination site runs out of doses, turns away people

A Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Niagara Falls High School field house didn't exactly go according to plan.

Twice as many people as expected showed up Thursday because of a computer glitch, and the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center staff administering the shots thus ran out of vaccine.

That led to many people who had valid appointments being turned away and told they were on their own to make new appointments, according to two people who attended.

Niagara Falls Memorial announced the cancellation of its Friday vaccination clinic and all those it scheduled for next week because it has not been able to obtain sufficient vaccine supplies.

Charles Cook, a math teacher at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, was booked for a shot at the Falls field house at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

"There was a gentleman from the hospital at the entrance to the parking lot, and he said basically, 'We are running out of vaccines, so we're not taking anybody else in,' " Cook said. "He said they had to dip into Friday's doses to meet the demand. He said the state double-booked."

Cook said he knew he had a problem before he arrived, because his brother-in-law was in line before him and texted updates.