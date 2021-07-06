Over 1,100 vaccinated at home, but Erie County program hits snags

In May, Pope said she called the county's Covid-19 hotline about her father and was told the list was still being sorted through. Then in late May or early June, she said she got a call from Buffalo Homecare asking if her father still needed to be vaccinated. She said yes, and she was told that her father would be referred for scheduling but that it might take a couple of weeks.

She didn't get a call, but her brother did. He was in a meeting at the time, so Buffalo Homecare left a message for him. But when he called back hours later, he was told another person had already been slotted into the schedule and his father's name would be put back on a list for rescheduling. He asked if a new appointment could be made right then, but was told no.

Yuzbashev said appointments are scheduled in geographic batches so that vaccine vials are most efficiently used. If someone is placed back on the active wait list, they are contacted within a day or two. But Pope and her brother said a week passed with no call to either sibling.

"That's very unusual," Yuzbashev said. "There's no reason why anyone would be neglected, especially if someone has been waiting for such a long, long time."

He said his staff even works on weekends to try to keep up requests.