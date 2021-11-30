Outlying counties refuse to follow Erie County's lead on mask mandate

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continued Tuesday to promote the county's mask mandate as a means of quelling record-high Covid-19 caseloads while warning that even stricter measures could be coming.

But they are leading a parade with no followers among other county governments. None of the other counties in the region has imposed any mask mandate, or any other type of mandate, on businesses or the general public. And none plan to change that, unless it becomes a mandate handed down at the state level.

That's true even though most of them have higher infection and positivity percentages than Erie County and some of their hospitals are filling up with Covid patients.

“We just feel that the mandates are not something that is going to be effective in getting the message across," Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. said Tuesday.

"We have a new ad campaign or new messaging that is going to come out, hopefully by Friday, to encourage the masking when you’re in public places, but we don’t feel the mandate is the way to go. Those words itself turn people off," Wendel said. "But I’ve told people if the mandate was the thing to do, the governor would have done it already.”