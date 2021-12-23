Outer Harbor site cleared of trees for amphitheater project

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We've done everything we could to try to convince ECHDC and the governor that this amphitheater is not a good project for the Outer Harbor," she said.

Kathryn Wolf, a landscape architect with Fisher Associates in Ithaca who helped develop the site plan, claimed the area targeted was "biologically bankrupt."

Plans by the waterfront agency call for planting 178 trees, including oak, maple, basswood, hickory and white pines. Plans also call for 195 shrubs, 365 perennials and meadow mixes, as well as plants in a couple of deer-exclusion zones.

Schneekloth said the waterfront agency has understated the loss.

"What took 50 years of nature to generate, which was those trees and that whole landscape, and which has been feeding animals and birds was taken down during Christmas week," she said. "It brings tears to my heart."

"The ECHDC Grinch stole Christmas," said Margaret Wooster, a member of Our Outer Harbor Coalition. "They don't have a clue about the regenerative coastal ecosystem they are dealing with on the Outer Harbor."

Plans call for the music venue to host summer concerts and events such as charity runs and festivals.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

