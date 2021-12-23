Outer Harbor site cleared of trees for amphitheater project

Excavators and bulldozers have cleared cottonwoods, black locusts and other trees on a 5-acre site on the Outer Harbor to make way for a music pavilion and event space.
Removing the trees follows a State Supreme Court decision on Dec. 10 dismissing a lawsuit seeking to halt the $13 million project.
The pavilion, expected to draw thousands of people to performances, is on track to be completed in fall 2023, said Steven Ranalli, executive director of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. The project calls for putting a canopied stage in front of the Terminal B building, a former warehouse that will be reduced to its metal frame. A grassy sloped area will be in front of the open-air structure with Lake Erie in the background.
Work is also proceeding inside the 97,148 square-foot Terminal B building to prepare for partial demolition, Ranalli said.
Critics have said the project will harm the ecology and subvert the Outer Harbor's function as a park.
"All of us who have been working on this project for so long and had a vision of the Outer Harbor being a wonderful green space with an ecological foundation are just devastated," said Lynda Schneekloth, a board member of the Western New York Environmental Alliance.
"We've done everything we could to try to convince ECHDC and the governor that this amphitheater is not a good project for the Outer Harbor," she said.
Kathryn Wolf, a landscape architect with Fisher Associates in Ithaca who helped develop the site plan, claimed the area targeted was "biologically bankrupt."
Plans by the waterfront agency call for planting 178 trees, including oak, maple, basswood, hickory and white pines. Plans also call for 195 shrubs, 365 perennials and meadow mixes, as well as plants in a couple of deer-exclusion zones.
Schneekloth said the waterfront agency has understated the loss.
"What took 50 years of nature to generate, which was those trees and that whole landscape, and which has been feeding animals and birds was taken down during Christmas week," she said. "It brings tears to my heart."
"The ECHDC Grinch stole Christmas," said Margaret Wooster, a member of Our Outer Harbor Coalition. "They don't have a clue about the regenerative coastal ecosystem they are dealing with on the Outer Harbor."
Plans call for the music venue to host summer concerts and events such as charity runs and festivals.
