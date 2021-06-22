Outer Harbor pavilion to replace Canalside as concert venue

The days of Canalside concerts are over.

A new era of live music on the waterfront will emerge from the Outer Harbor, with the Common Council this afternoon expected to approve construction of a pavilion billed as a "small-scale but world-class facility."

The canopied stage will front the former Terminal B building, which will be reduced to its metal frame to create an open-air structure, with Lake Erie behind it. Groundbreaking is expected this fall, and it could open in summer 2023.

"This is going to be a small-scale but world-class facility that, I think, will showcase Buffalo and our location on Lake Erie in a way that we have not been able to do so far," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Waterfront Corp.

Concerts have been held sporadically for over two decades at the Outer Harbor in an area farther north, but the pavilion will be the first permanent stage. There will be electrical and water service, but theatrical lighting and sound will need to be supplied by traveling acts.

Ranalli expects around five concerts a summer with crowds of 5,000 to 8,000 people. The site will also host cultural festivals, charity walks and other events.