Outdoor gatherings, parties and businesses: What to know about the Covid-19 rules rollback

As more New Yorkers are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced an easing of rules that were put in place to slow the spread of the virus. These include a relaxing of rules for indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as new capacity limits for restaurants, gyms and salons. Here are some of the highlights:

Cuomo: 'Major reopening' of New York to begin May 19 The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.

Outdoor gatherings: Starting May 10, limits will increase from 200 to 500 people.

Business capacities: Starting May 19, most business capacities – which are based upon percentage of maximum occupancy – will be removed. Businesses will be limited by only the required social distance of 6 feet. These include retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services, among other settings. It will also apply in houses of worship.

Indoor gatherings: Social gatherings can increase from 100 to 250 people.