June disappointed in Western New York, a region that values some of the most glorious, if fleeting, summers in the nation.

First came a brutal allergy season. Then, foul air camped in the region, stoked by wildfires in Quebec. Thunderstorms and downpours punctuated more recent days.

LaLa Woods hopes July gives way to better weather, so outdoor fitness season can continue in greater force.

“We are still like other businesses recovering after Covid,” said Woods, who leads La’Movement dance fitness classes twice a week at popular Buffalo landmarks. “This might be our first run at having a regular year since 2019, but so far, it’s been up and down.”

She is one of dozens of certified fitness instructors turning parks across the region into free outdoor fitness sanctuaries through August.

Classes run the gamut of activities and locations, including:

• Zumba on Tuesdays at Canalside.

• Fusion on Wednesdays at Cazenovia Park.

• Walking Club Fridays at Wilkeson Pointe.

• Core & Stretch Wednesdays in Tonawanda.

• Strength and Movement Wednesdays in Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Jamestown.

• Kids Yoga and Storytime Fridays at Day Road Park in Lockport.

“In Buffalo, sometimes, summers can be pretty short, so making the most of it is a really great idea,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist with Independent Health.

The next several weeks provide opportunities in the region to ramp up a fitness routine or start a new one, said Carbery, who also teaches cycling, cardio kickboxing and body pump strength classes at the Independent Health YMCA Family Branch in Amherst.

She also helps both of her employers present Fitness in the Parks, which this summer offers 16 styles of 41 classes in 26 parks across the region.

Meanwhile, trainers from independent fitness businesses in the region handle Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY-sponsored classes, which take place at Canalside and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the city and, for the third year, on the grounds of the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center.

“Find a class that you love, because that's the one you're going to want to keep doing,” said Carbery, who leads a kickboxing boot camp at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Bassett Park in Amherst.

Woods agreed. She started La’Movement a decade ago, after a childhood built on traditional Buffalo eating that pushed her to 200 pounds by sophomore year at Buffalo State College.

She had joined a gym, but didn’t go, then paired dance classes to go with her communications major, graduating in 2010. She dropped more than 60 pounds – and found a business opportunity.

La’Movement celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, offering classes year-round in schools, churches, community centers and elsewhere.

“Once I take three dance classes a day, I no longer want to go eat a burger. I want to eat something lighter,” she said. “Once I got physically active, that's what helped click everything else that I needed to really start to see a lifestyle change.”

La’Movement fuses calisthenics with African dance-based reggae, Soca and line dancing, often adding Disney and old school tracks to the mix. A disc jockey adds to the experience at the MLK Park sessions.

Woods sees her summer fitness classes as an opportunity to share what she has learned about fitness in a more accessible way.

As with the case of other instructors, she also knows how to tailor her classes for those of all ages and abilities.

“I love teaching outside, because inside people are coming into a class, and that's what they're there for,” she said. “Outside, we're doing our thing and the music is going, the energy. People see that and they gravitate to it – even if they're not wearing exercise clothes.”

Get fit

All opportunities below are free, unless otherwise noted, weather dependent and subject to change. It is a good idea to check websites when planning to attend. Bring a mat or blanket for yoga and similar classes, and reusable bottled water for all events.

Fitness in the Parks: Offers 16 styles of 41 classes in 26 parks across the region. See schedule at independenthealth.com/fitpark

Fitness at Canalside: Free and ticketed classes through Labor Day weekend. Visit buffalowaterfront.com/events. Some fitness events require tickets.

Summer City Fitness: La’Movement Fitness, 10 a.m. Saturdays through August, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Fillmore Avenue at Best Street.

Tonawanda on the Lawn: Total Body Conditioning, 9 a.m. Saturdays; Flow Yoga, 6 p.m. Mondays; and Core & Stretch, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sheridan Drive side of the front lawn of the Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, Town of Tonawanda.

November project. Local chapter of national group devoted to a morning workout meets at 6:10 a.m. Wednesdays year-round at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, for a mix of cardio and strength exercise. Visit facebook.com/NovemberProjectBuffalo.

BIKE, RUN, WALK

Photos: La’Movement dance workout class at Canalside LaLa Woods leads the La’Movement dance workout class at every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Canalside.

GObike Buffalo: Workshops and special events throughout the summer, many for a fee, including the Skyride on July 16. See a schedule of events at gobikebuffalo.org.

Slow Roll Buffalo: 10-mile guided excursions through much of fall. They start promptly at 6:30 p.m. each Monday early in the season at various spots. Special rolls take place other days and times, including outside Buffalo. Rides are suitable for all ages and abilities. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org, which also includes a ride schedule.

Buffalo Bike Tours: Daily, 44 Prime St. Wing, history, waterfront rides and more. Bike rentals also available. For schedule, rates and more info, visit buffalobiketours.com. Fee charged.

Road races: See a complete listing at buffalorunners.com.

Salsa in the Park. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. first and third Mondays through August, Rose Gardens Pavilion at Marcy Casino, Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway. $15, includes dance lesson for beginners and dance social to follow. No partner necessary. Online tickets required; visit sarahhaykel.com/salsainthepark2023.

State Parks: Staff at state parks in the Niagara Region host hikes and other outings from the Southern Tier to the shores of Lake Ontario. Visit parks.ny.gov/events.