The eastbound Route 33/Kensington Expressway will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic for the Wednesday evening commute, from downtown Buffalo to Delavan Avenue, as a result of an accident involving the Dodge Street overpass, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The eastbound entrance ramps to the Kensington are closed at Genesee and Elm Street, Tupper Street, Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Eastbound motorists may take the on ramp to the Kensington Expressway at Delavan Street.

At Dodge Street, traffic will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic that is being controlled by a temporary traffic signal.