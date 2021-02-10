Out of town investors buy up Southtowns Medical Campus, Buffalo distribution facility

Also among recent large deals, B&L Wholesale Supply sold its property at 1 Bud Mil Drive in Buffalo to four limited liability investment companies registered to Ocean Block Capital in New York City, for $4.15 million.

The real estate sale does not affect the operations of B&L Wholesale, a building supply company with eight locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

• Niagara Transformer Corp., a 97-year-old family-owned manufacturer of large power conversion control equipment for customers like National Grid, transferred its property at 1755 Dale Road in Cheektowaga to a new company, Niagara Power Transformer Corp. As of Jan. 1, third-generation owner John Darby broke the company into two firms, with the manufacturing under Niagara Power Transformer, while servicing, maintenance and repair work is handled by Niagara Transformer Service. The real estate deal was valued at $3.72 million, although the transaction was internal.