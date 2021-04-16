Out of the spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy

It's up to the vaccine hub to keep track of those people and make sure they are taken care of, she said.

Making the case

As more vaccine has become available, the hub leaders no longer meet every day, at all hours, as they did in the winter. But the hub's role as an advocacy arm for the region remains unchanged.

+2 As Covid deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief In the eight-county region of Western New York, 443 people died outside of Erie and Niagara counties from October through February.

"We have one of the most complex regions because we have five disparate counties," said Sullivan, pointing to the urban/rural geographic and political diversity of Western New York.

Informing the state of where greater capacity to vaccinate exists, and where there are gaps in vaccine coverage, is part of the hub's work, said Quatroche, ECMC president.

"We've been a voice for the region," he said.

UB is instrumental in helping the hub shore up proposals with data-driven arguments that highlight areas with the greatest vaccine access needs.

But some hub participants representing community organizations and local governments say that while the hub's support and advocacy is important, it is still hampered by its limited decision-making authority and financial resources. Most vaccine distribution decisions are still primarily made at the state and federal levels.