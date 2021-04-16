Out of the spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy

Erie County was set to open its first vaccination clinic in early January. The staff was lined up. Hundreds of appointments had been scheduled.
There was just one problem – no vaccine. The shipment from the state had been delayed.
The process of distributing and administering the life-saving drug to Western New York health care workers over the past four weeks has taken exhaustive planning.
That's how the CEOs of Catholic Health and Erie County Medical Center and the dean of the University at Buffalo medical school found themselves working together at 9 p.m. on a Sunday.
After reaching out to the state and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, they arranged for 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be transferred with security escort to the Erie County Health Department. The result: Hundreds of health care workers got their first dose of protection against Covid-19 as scheduled.
Welcome to the work of the Western New York Vaccination Hub.
With vaccine supply constricted, the question of where new, first doses are being sent in Western New York remains a big – and largely unanswered – one.
One of 10 regional hubs across the state, this behind-the-scenes team of slightly over a dozen people has played an important role in the race against time to get Western New Yorkers vaccinated and ensure no doses get wasted. It is the only hub in the state that leverages the combined strength of a hospital network, a county-supported city hospital and a university medical team.
"We’re kind of like an air traffic controller, without, you know, necessarily being approved to land planes," said Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan. "We coordinate that effort."
As the region has gone from receiving barely 1,000 doses a day to 10,000 doses a day, its work includes ensuring the rapid and equitable distribution of vaccine to Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
While the state may call the shots regarding vaccine eligibility and distribution, the vaccine hub is the troubleshooting team responsible for untangling unexpected snarls.
When the federal government ended its nursing home vaccination program and left some patients and staff with only their first doses of the vaccine and no obvious way of getting their second injections, the vaccine hub reached out to all nursing homes and cleared that path.
When one Southern Tier hospital had vaccinated all interested health care staff and had five leftover doses set to expire within hours because of no-show appointments, it was the vaccine hub that got clearance from the state for the hospital to use those doses to vaccinate teachers in a school across the street.
And as more vaccine has become available and more health providers have begun setting up their own vaccination clinics, it is the hub that has provided resources and support. The group created a tool kit that informs new clinic organizers how to give the shots safely and in compliance with all the regulations regarding vaccine administration and chain of custody.
The hub's work involves coordination of groups that oversee areas that encompass planning, logistics, public communication, information management, data research and volunteer efforts, leaders said. The hub also serves as the main lobbying arm for the region's vaccine needs.
The group's efforts sometimes make headlines, though the group itself gets little public attention, despite growing from a mere handful of leaders to more than a dozen now.
“We are behind the scenes on purpose because our job is to get shots in arms,” Sullivan said.
And according to him, they're good at it. Of the state's 10 regional hubs, he said, Western New York ranks among the top three for vaccine administration, with vaccine being given out as shots to the public within seven days of arrival.
"When we get vaccine, it gets in arms," he said. "And that’s how we’re measured."
Key players
The lieutenant governor's leadership, particularly as it applies to the public health crisis, is falling under a brighter spotlight now that the potential exists for her to step into the governor's shoes if Cuomo is unable to survive the sexual harassment allegations against him.
The regional hub, created in December with input from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, involves three key players: Catholic Health, UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and ECMC.
Catholic Health was originally tapped by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the sole entity coordinating the vaccination effort for the region, until the effort was expanded in December. The health care network still plays the biggest role in coordinating all hub efforts.
UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, led by the dean, Dr. Michael Cain, provides extensive data analysis, projections and medical expertise and leadership. The university helps pinpoint "vaccine deserts," builds the hub's case for future vaccine allocations and coordinates with county health departments.
ECMC, led by CEO Thomas Quatroche, works closely with other members of the region's African American Health Equity Task Force regarding equitable vaccine distribution in the cities of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Niagara Falls. The hospital and Kaleida Health also work together to reallocate vaccine among area organizations and those needing second vaccine doses.
In the beginning, it was just the three leaders spearheading the effort, but the size of the hub has since expanded as the size of the work has grown.
The vaccine hub now has tremendous reach across the region, leaders said. Hub members help with everything from vaccine clinic staffing to coordinating pop-up clinics for underserved areas every week. They also send proposals to the state Department of Health daily about vaccine needs and priorities.
"When we have decisions to make, or we want to have data analyzed, we can marshal people to help do the work," Cain said.
Support Local Journalism
Amplified Buffalo, a marketing agency that is part of The Buffalo News, provides communication services to the Hub. Amplified doesn’t have any connection with Buffalo News reporting.
It's complicated
Sometimes the work is straightforward – such as translating vaccine information into all the major languages spoken in this region, hub coordinator Rebecca McCormick-Boyle said.
The work may involve getting state permission to use a dose differently than first intended so that it doesn't expire and get thrown away, or developing an education campaign to break down resistance among community members hesitant or unwilling to be vaccinated.
"The fear factor is still out there," said Lucy Candelario, executive director of the Belle Center, a West Side community center serving a diverse population and many Spanish-speaking residents.
She relied on the hub to help ease the way for a pop-up vaccination clinic at the center in February.
Sometimes the hub's work is more complex and wonky.
For instance, most people who receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccine automatically have a second dose set aside for them so they can be fully protected, McCormick-Boyle said.
But because Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials contain excess vaccine that can be given as an "extra" dose, some individuals receive their first shot from a vial specifically designated for second-dose shots because an extra dose is left and no one wants that dose to go to waste. The problem is, because a first dose is given from a second-dose vial, those individuals no longer have a second dose waiting for them.
It's up to the vaccine hub to keep track of those people and make sure they are taken care of, she said.
Making the case
As more vaccine has become available, the hub leaders no longer meet every day, at all hours, as they did in the winter. But the hub's role as an advocacy arm for the region remains unchanged.
In the eight-county region of Western New York, 443 people died outside of Erie and Niagara counties from October through February.
"We have one of the most complex regions because we have five disparate counties," said Sullivan, pointing to the urban/rural geographic and political diversity of Western New York.
Informing the state of where greater capacity to vaccinate exists, and where there are gaps in vaccine coverage, is part of the hub's work, said Quatroche, ECMC president.
"We've been a voice for the region," he said.
UB is instrumental in helping the hub shore up proposals with data-driven arguments that highlight areas with the greatest vaccine access needs.
But some hub participants representing community organizations and local governments say that while the hub's support and advocacy is important, it is still hampered by its limited decision-making authority and financial resources. Most vaccine distribution decisions are still primarily made at the state and federal levels.
"We discuss the issues," Candelario said. "They take it back to the powers that be and try to resolve the issue."
Sullivan noted that while Erie County may have greater resources and infrastructure to deliver vaccine, other counties in Western New York need more assistance.
Highest Erie County vaccination rates
|ZIP code
|Community
|% vaccinated
|14068
|Amherst-Getzville
|27%
|14221
|Amherst-Williamsville-Clarence
|24%
|14051
|East Amherst
|22%
|14031
|Clarence
|22%
|14127
|Orchard Park
|21%
|14091
|Lawtons
|21%
|14032
|Clarence - North
|21%
|14086
|Lancaster
|19%
|14075
|Hamburg
|18%
|14052
|Aurora
|18%
Hub leaders had been beating the drum for weeks on behalf of Allegany County, stressing the need for the state to allocate more vaccine to the rural community, which had the region's lowest vaccination rate. It took a while, but the state eventually sent a shipment of more than 2,000 additional vaccine doses to Allegany County, a huge influx for the rural area.
Theresa Moore, the county's supervising public health educator, said the vaccine hub helped the county make the case to the state for more vaccine.
Suddenly, the county was swamped with more vaccine and had more vaccine appointments than it could quickly fill. Had Allegany County failed to make appointments for the vaccine it had been given, it would have looked bad for everyone.
"That was a big deal," McCormick-Boyle said. "We needed them to succeed."
Lowest Erie County vaccination rates
|ZIP code
|Community
|% vaccinated
|14070
|Gowanda
|2%
|14211
|Buffalo/Cheektowaga
|4%
|14212
|Buffalo-Broadway/Sloan
|5%
|14207
|Buffalo-Black Rock/Riverside
|5%
|14210
|South Buffalo
|6%
|14215
|Buffalo - East Side
|6%
|14204
|Buffalo - East Side
|6%
|14208
|Buffalo - East Side
|6%
|14206
|Buffalo - Kaisertown
|6%
|14213
|Buffalo - West Side
|7%
So the hub helped ramped up public communication efforts, and all the appointments were ultimately taken. Moore said the county Health Department worked hard to fill all appointments, but the hub provided advice and recommendations on how to expand the county's public outreach. The hub also helped develop staffing proposals for pop-up vaccination sites.
Hub proposals to the state Department of Health are made daily. Some are small and approved quickly. Some take longer.
For instance, the hub proposed a strategy to the state on how to get vaccine to homebound adults across the five-county region. The plan included activating area home care agencies, mapping and utilizing mobile vaccination units.
That was several weeks ago. The hub is still waiting for a green light.
"Sometimes we’re listened to, and sometimes other decisions are made," Cain said. "But at the end of the day, it’s good to have a voice on the ground for the decision makers in the state, so that they’re hearing from an organization that has a lot of touch points in the community."