Our Table spurs talks with aims to help women gain strength in challenging times

A health setback, followed by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by trying to hold a job while helping an elementary school-aged daughter adjust to remote learning balled into burnout for Laura Kane-Punyon as the holidays approached in 2020.

She quit her job, knowing she was fortunate enough to have a husband support their family of four while she healed and reinvented herself.

“One takeaway for me was that a major part of self-care and psychological wellness and emotional wellness is community,” she said. “Once I became a mom, it really kind of hit me how little of a community women have.”

A book called “The Art of Gathering: How we meet and why it matters,” by Priya Parker, underlined that gatherings – even before the pandemic – tended to be perfunctory and more draining than inspiring. So Kane-Punyon launched a new small business in March designed to address that.

Our Table invites women of all ages and backgrounds to gather in small groups to share stories about their lives and aspirations. The next “Nourish and Refresh” gathering takes place Wednesday at Her Sanctuary, a North Buffalo clothing store for women that focuses on wellness. Another is scheduled there in late July. Two “Hooked on a Feeling” get-togethers will take place in coming weeks at Hooked Restaurant in Williamsville, while a “Spill the Tea” session is slated Aug. 14 at Cuppa Culture in Clarence.

The gatherings feature a trio of healthy food and beverage pairings. Costs range from $40 for tea and small bites to $100 or a bit more for a three-course dinner at Hooked. Learn more and register at our-table.com.

Kane-Punyon guides – but doesn’t dominate – Open Table conversations. Each gathering is structured so two different attendees talk about themselves for 15 minutes during each of the three courses, followed before the next course by free-flowing discussion.

Conversation during three previous gatherings varied widely. Participants ranged in age from their 30s into their 50s. Some were stay-at-home moms, some employed, some empty-nesters. Most so far have known each other casually, if at all.

“With just a little bit of structure, the group coalesces very quickly,” Kane-Punyon said. “We are talking about real things that women face, from relationship abuse to concerns with substances to struggling with kids or parents. The common thing that is said afterward is, ‘I didn't realize I wasn't alone in this.’”

Kane-Punyon, a West Seneca native, met her husband, Paul Punyon while the two attended SUNY Geneseo. They started their family after college in Manhattan. She worked for a hedge fund. He landed a job as a computer software engineer. The couple moved to Clarence in 2013, where they’re raising a daughter, Elle, 9, and son, Dex, 6.

Paul has been able to keep his job by working remotely; Kane-Punyon worked with her family’s accounting business, the Kane Firm, until her neurological condition flared up as pandemic worries and responsibilities grew.

“Looking back, there's a lot of things that I was doing that led to a burnout. You know, being everything to everyone,” she said. “It's just not a sustainable way of life.”

As Kane-Punyon started her own business, young women with children were reluctant to attend gatherings for fear they wouldn’t have much to add to a conversation with business professionals who have older children. Older women feared their younger peers wouldn’t be interested in what they had to say.

“It's my belief that the more diversity you get in the group, the richer the conversation gets,” she said.

“People keep asking if this is a networking group,” she added. “While networking can certainly come out of it, this is really about social connection. We're not trying to be volunteers. We're not trying to build a business. We're simply trying to be humans together.”

So far, at least, most women who attend have preferred to have sober conversations, though alcohol is available for some gatherings.

“People are having real conversations very quickly," Kane-Punyon said, "even though that they just first met.”

Next week’s gathering will be the first since the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The pandemic wanes but war in Ukraine rages as economic uncertainty grips much of the globe.

Kane-Punyon hopes the small gatherings may one day grow into larger group discussions around the region. In any case, she sees her efforts as one way to help strengthen her community.

“With all the things that we're facing in our world right now, being separate from each other isn't the answer,” she said. “I believe the answer is pulling together different people from different walks of life who never met each other and realizing, ‘Wow, we are all so alike.”

