'Our hearts continue to ache': Tops marks 6 months since racist mass shooting with moment of silence

A moment of silence Monday afternoon marked six months to the day that a young gunman's racist rage led him to snuff out the lives of 10 African Americans at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reflects on Tops shooting: 'We lifted each other up' "All these projects show we care about the community," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This is a community that matters and has a story to continue telling."

It is a tragedy that was memorialized at the time the events first transpired – 2:30 p.m. – inside the renovated supermarket.

"Good afternoon, Tops shoppers," said a voice over the intercom.

"We ask that you pause your shopping and join us as we pay respect and tribute to those whose lives were tragically lost six months ago today. Our hearts continue to ache for the 10 precious lives lost and for everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. Please join me as we now pause in a moment of silence and reflection," the somber voice continued as some shoppers ceased their activities and began to bow their heads.

"During our darkest hours, our community has shown remarkable resiliency and proven to the world that hate will not and cannot win," the speaker from the intercom added.

Outside, in the Tops parking lot, Roosevelt Merriweather was oblivious to the service about to take place inside, but said he still carried a deep sense of foreboding six months after the massacre.

"Our whole way of living has been disrupted," Merriweather said, when asked his feelings about the anniversary of the tragedy.

"I used to be able to go in this store and be comfortable. I'm not comfortable any more," said Merriweather, a neighborhood resident who still regularly shops at the supermarket.

"It's changed the way I feel about going a lot of places," he added, invoking concerns about the continual threat of gun violence following a recent incident in which two security guards thwarted a potential tragedy by subduing an intruder who fired shots from an AR-15-style rifle Thursday inside a methadone clinic in city's Lower West Side.

Dennice Barr, a resident of the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, made a specific trip to the Tops market Monday, well aware of the significance of the day, though she barely arrived on time for the service.

"I came out specifically for that," Barr said.

She noted that her mother and one of the victims of the May 14 mass shooting, Pearl Young, "were good pals when they were younger."

"It's tough," Barr added. "There's a lot of connectors involved here, where people are connected to each other."

Inside the store, Chardanay Young-Ford, director of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, warmly embraced a Tops worker following the brief service. She and a small team from the center showed up at the supermarket to offer support to anyone who might have needed it, whether it be employees of the store, shoppers or family members of the victims.

"We're working to create a community where they can be healed," Young-Ford said.

"It's not going to be a fast process," she continued. "It's going to take some time. This is an already traumatized community, forgotten community, and to handle such a tragedy of this magnitude is heavy, and we want them to know that we have them. We can support them through that. That's what we're here for."

Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops, said Monday's memorial was intended to be low-key.

"We want to be respectful," she said.

Sautter said all of the Tops stores simultaneously participated in the moment of silence and, upon a proclamation from Mayor Byron W. Brown, would be flying the American flag outside their stores at half-staff until midnight.

Meanwhile, in a parking lot on the opposite side of Jefferson Avenue, directly across from Tops, Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., was joined by Mark Talley, a son of Geraldine Talley, one of the victims of the May 14 mass shooting. Both men were giving out donated fresh fruit, vegetables and other grocery staples to those in need.

"I think that's what we want them to know six months later," Lane said, "which is that we'll be here for the long haul."