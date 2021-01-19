'Our hearts are broken:' Family and friends mourn mother, kids killed in Hamburg blaze

Police have identified the mother and two children who died in Monday's triple-fatal fire in Hamburg.

Krystle Dabb, 28, Allison Harmon, 6, and John Wendover, 4, died in Monday's blaze on Newton Road, Hamburg police said Tuesday.

The three were found dead early Monday morning after a blaze inside a home at 4740 Newton, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road.

Two men who escaped the burning house but were injured in the fire were identified as Robert Benz Jr., 33, and J.D. Wendover, 29. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released their conditions.

Dabb, who went by Krystle Quinones, and Wendover were in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages.

Dabb attended Continental School of Beauty, according to her Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page, "Help the family of Krystle, John John, and Allison," was set up by Lisa Hicks, Dabb's aunt, to assist with funeral expenses for the children and their mother.