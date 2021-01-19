'Our hearts are broken:' Family and friends mourn mother, kids killed in Hamburg blaze

Police have identified the mother and two children who died in Monday's triple-fatal fire in Hamburg.
Krystle Dabb, 28, Allison Harmon, 6, and John Wendover, 4, died in Monday's blaze on Newton Road, Hamburg police said Tuesday.
The three were found dead early Monday morning after a blaze inside a home at 4740 Newton, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road.
Two men who escaped the burning house but were injured in the fire were identified as Robert Benz Jr., 33, and J.D. Wendover, 29. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released their conditions.
Dabb, who went by Krystle Quinones, and Wendover were in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages.
Dabb attended Continental School of Beauty, according to her Facebook page.
A GoFundMe page, "Help the family of Krystle, John John, and Allison," was set up by Lisa Hicks, Dabb's aunt, to assist with funeral expenses for the children and their mother.
The GoFundMe page also notes Allison was called "Doodlebug."
"Our hearts are broken," Hicks wrote on the fundraising page.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, more than $2,200 in donations had been raised, with a goal set at $25,000.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:22 a.m. and found extensive smoke and fire. Benz and Wendover were found outside the home, while Dabb and her children were found inside the house.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.