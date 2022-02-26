Our City Action Buffalo to host its annual 'State of Our City'

Our City Action Buffalo, a coalition of community-based organizations and city residents, will host its fourth annual "State of Our City" on Tuesday.

Former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton will be a co-host.

Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate and New York gubernatorial candidate, will speak for about 5 or 10 minutes midway through the program, organizers said.

The event will be held online and in-person 7 p.m. Tuesday at Main Events, 1420 Main St. There is no limit to the number of people who can participate online, but in-person participants will be limited due to the pandemic. Residents can sign up for both by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-state-of-our-city-tickets-268398927417.

Some of the topics will include unmowed, vacant city-owned lots, sinkholes, potholes and housing.

“We’ll also be specifically addressing some of the on-going quality-of-life issues that Buffalo residents are facing, including snow removal, gun violence/over-policing of Black and brown residents and pandemic recovery,” said OCAB member Harper Bishop.

