 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our City Action Buffalo to host its annual 'State of Our City'
0 comments

Our City Action Buffalo to host its annual 'State of Our City'

Support this work for $1 a month
Jumaane Williams speaks to Buffalo violence (copy) (copy)

Gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams is expected to speak briefly at Our City Action Buffalo's State of Our City.

 John Hickey / News file photo

Our City Action Buffalo, a coalition of community-based organizations and city residents, will host its fourth annual "State of Our City" on Tuesday.

Former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton will be a co-host.

Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate and New York gubernatorial candidate, will speak for about 5 or 10 minutes midway through the program, organizers said.

The event will be held online and in-person 7 p.m. Tuesday at Main Events, 1420 Main St. There is no limit to the number of people who can participate online, but in-person participants will be limited due to the pandemic. Residents can sign up for both by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-state-of-our-city-tickets-268398927417.

Some of the topics will include unmowed, vacant city-owned lots, sinkholes, potholes and housing.

“We’ll also be specifically addressing some of the on-going quality-of-life issues that Buffalo residents are facing, including snow removal, gun violence/over-policing of Black and brown residents and pandemic recovery,” said OCAB member Harper Bishop.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Rebecca Brady nurture Top Seedz into Buffalo Niagara's next startup hit?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News