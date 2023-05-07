The political action group Our City Action Buffalo has officially announced its support for three candidates in this year's election for Buffalo Common Council.

The endorsements for Western New York Law Center staffer Kathryn Franco in the University District, former mayoral candidate India Walton in the Masten District and Buffalo Teachers Federation leader Eve Shippens in the North District were announced Saturday evening at K Art Gallery, 808 Main St.

"We are proud to endorse progressive leaders who are dedicated to working alongside their constituents to fight injustice and create a more equitable Buffalo," said Monica Stephens, chair of the group’s Endorsement Committee.

“Franco, Walton and Shippens have devoted their careers to listening and caring for people in our community," she added. "Their fresh ideas will pave the way for innovative legislation in the Common Council and create a better future for all residents of our city.”