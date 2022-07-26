'Our annual reunion': Kingdom Bound returns to Six Flags Darien Lake

For the past two years, something had been missing for Kara Klump of Buffalo. It was a feeling of camaraderie that had been in her life for almost the past decade.

But the cause was no mystery: The Covid-19 pandemic made it impossible to see the friends she made while volunteering at the Kingdom Bound Festival.

“There are people that I only get to see at Kingdom Bound that I now consider friends but live everywhere else," Klump said.

The festival is back this year. So are Klump's friends. And so is her smile.

“Being able to see them again and catch up, it’s like our annual reunion,” she said.

On Sunday, people of all ages from all over the nation gathered at Six Flags Darien Lake Amusement Park for the 35th annual Kingdom Bound Festival. The festival is a four-day multistage Christian music and arts festival. With close to 40,000 attendees throughout the week and 400 volunteers, the festival is the biggest of its kind in New York and one of the biggest in the nation.

Hannah Fowler of Oswego has been attending the festival with her family and church since she was 6. Now, a mother of her own, she says that she is excited to share the tradition with her newborn daughter.

Fowler, like two-thirds of Kingdom Bound attendees, stayed on the Six Flags Darien Lake campgrounds either lodging in cabins and RVs or setting up tents during the festival. Families and friends alike can be seen eating, worshipping and hanging out together throughout the site.

Festival attendees start their mornings with worship services, seminars, workshops and programs, hearing from several speakers. Throughout the day, they can visit a bustling marketplace filled with vendors including Christian service organizations, colleges and universities, and merchandise businesses. Attendees also can enjoy the rides and attractions at Darien Lake.

Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester is a frequent vendor at Kingdom Bound, and one of its recruiters, Nathan Dingy, remembers attending the festival as a student in 2013.

"To me, it’s really exciting. I’ve been on (the students’) side of the table before and have been through that,” Dingy said. “But to be on this side and see the new generation is really cool, too."

Forty artists have been tapped to perform concerts that cap each day for attendees as gates open at 4 p.m. and performances begin at 5 p.m. at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center. Festival favorites such as For King & Country and Blues Counsel returned to the festival, but there were also some new faces to the Kingdom Bound stage.

Christian singer-songwriter Ben Fuller, a newcomer to the festival, performed Sunday night and Monday morning. But last week he joined the Christian service group Eight Days of Hope in the Fillmore District of Buffalo as they provided free home repairs to 200 residents. Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope were given one-day passes to access Kingdom Bound.

Fuller says the word “family” comes to mind when he thinks about his time in the Buffalo area and performing at Kingdom Bound.

"It doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are or what your background is,” he said. "I’ve just learned that everybody is looking for the same thing and that is love, kindness and confirmation on who they are."

Kingdom Bound 2022 continues through Wednesday . Performances include artists For King & Country, We Are Messengers, Casting Crowns, Matthew West, TobyMac and Big Daddy Weave. For more information and tickets, go to kingdombound.org.