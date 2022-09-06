Other places put rental homes with lead paint hazards in a searchable database. Why Erie County resists doing so

Before eating out with their children, if the parents who had lived at 96 Wick St. wanted to check for health hazards at any restaurant in their Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, all they had to do was check an online searchable listing maintained by the Erie County Health Department.

With just a few clicks of a mouse or taps on a smartphone, the inspection findings are publicly available for every restaurant the county checks.

But if the parents had wanted to check for any lead paint hazards in their rented, two-family house – where their children played, ate and slept – there was no simple website to check, even though the Health Department also keeps lead paint inspection records for every house it checks. Erie County doesn't maintain for the public a searchable database of lead paint inspections for properties.

That's not the case in several other states.

In Massachusetts, residents can search a public database of lead paint inspection reports and related documents for properties inspected in any town or city in the state. All anybody has to do is type in a property address to read, print or download lead paint inspection reports and documents, like certifications of compliance. Maryland has a similar lead rental registry property search. Cleveland also provides a searchable online database of homes with known lead hazards.

At the century-old home on Wick Street, lead paint inspections had found violations over the years, but those who moved in had no simple way to check on whether the violations had been fixed.

Instead, they had to rely on Paul Heil, at the time the manager for Angel Elliot Dalfin’s extensive East Side property holdings.

Their trust was misplaced.

From December 2015 to May 2018, Heil was aware of lead-based paint hazards at 96 Wick, according to court records.

But when Section 8 tenants signed their leases, they were handed a lead disclosure form that indicated the rental operator, by simply checking a box on the form, had no knowledge of any lead paint hazards.

"I mean, I don’t even think they know what it says," Heil said when questioned by the New York State Attorney General's Office. "The Section 8 tenants always have lead paint disclosures and, again, like you saw, you're checking a box: Do you have knowledge of there being lead in the house?

"Well, I am not a lead certified person, how do I know?" he told the prosecutors, according to a transcript of his interview with them. "I mean, who is going to check a box that says, yeah, there is lead."

At least 63 houses that Dalfin owned or controlled were cited for chipped, peeling or deteriorating paint and other conditions conducive to lead poisoning between 2013 and 2020. Twenty-nine children living in 22 of the homes suffered lead poisoning, according to the Attorney General's Office. At the height of his operation, Dalfin owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes in Buffalo, rented mostly to low-income people of color.

State seeks $5M from 'callous' landlord in lead paint case Angel Elliot Dalfin, until recently a fugitive, is considered by government officials to have been among the worst – if not the worst – rental housing operators in Buffalo.

A searchable database showing which of his inspected properties – or anybody's properties – had lead violations could have steered prospective tenants away from them.

That's part of the intent of Maryland's database, although it has been criticized for not being adequately updated.

"Not having the database seems to be unconscionable," said Carol Ott, tenant advocacy director at Fair Housing Action Center of Maryland in Baltimore. "But then, the way we treat our database seems to be equally unconscionable. So which is worse, I’m not really sure.

"I think not doing anything, there’s no excuse for that," Ott said, "because you know which houses have lead in them and you know which don’t."

Lead poisoning at 96 Wick

The Wick Street property emerged as an extreme example of the ongoing public health crisis involving lead poisoning locally.

In November 2015, the Erie County Department of Health received a report of a 2-year-old child with an elevated blood lead level living at the property. After testing the surfaces throughout the property for lead, the department verified 10 lead paint hazards in multiple locations.

Federal law requires sellers and landlords to disclose reports concerning lead-based paint to purchasers and tenants upon the sale or lease or lease renewal, even if the hazard has been mitigated.

Less than a year later, the department received a report that the child was still residing at the property and had an elevated blood lead level. More testing confirmed the presence of lead on surfaces in multiple locations.

In May 2018, the department received another report that the same child, then 5 years old, was still residing at the property and still had an elevated blood lead level. The family vacated the house shortly afterward.

In April 2018, a new family with five children moved into the house at 96 Wick, using Section 8 rental assistance. Heil provided a lead disclosure statement to the tenant falsely affirming the landlord had no knowledge or reports of lead-based paint or lead-based paint hazards in the house, according to court documents. In June 2020, the property was rented to another family, and Heil provided a similar false disclosure statement.

Teacher who managed Buffalo rental homes where children suffered lead poisoning fined $15,000 Paul R. Heil, a 52-year-old Williamsville resident, previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting the failure to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice for a property on two occasions.

In June, Heil was fined $15,000 and put on probation for a year by a federal judge as part of a plea deal. The 52-year-old Buffalo Public Schools teacher who managed dozens of Buffalo rental houses cited for lead paint hazards pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting the failure to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice for a property on two occasions. The plea settled the felony criminal charges he initially faced.

In July, Dalfin, until recently a fugitive and considered by government officials to have been among the worst – if not the worst – rental housing operators in Buffalo, surrendered at the federal courthouse. Dalfin faces criminal counts of wire fraud and making and using a materially false document.

In the state's civil lawsuit against Dalfin, State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto, in a default judgment, found Dalfin and his entities engaged in 126 instances of deceptive acts and practices. The state is seeking more than $5 million in penalties, restitution and forfeited rent from Dalfin, which appears to be the most ever sought from a landlord in a lead paint violation case in Western New York. The judge said granting the state's request is a step she is "very inclined to do."

Before she does so, however, Panepinto has asked state and local officials to investigate if she can order the money – if any is collected from Dalfin and his entities – spent on ways to reduce lead poisoning locally rather than simply see the money deposited in the state budget without any say over how it's spent.

In other places, one way officials spend money to do that is on searchable databases to identify properties with lead hazards.

Millions of hits in Massachusetts

Massachusetts was one of the first states in the nation to provide an online data registry for properties that have had inspections and abatement work done. It began as a pilot project funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development with the cities of Boston, Baltimore and Chicago around 2003. It was expanded in 2004 to include the entire state and was put on the state’s website.

The Massachusetts Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program provides two databases to search. The first Lead Safe Homes database lists a property’s lead history. It does not have copies of documents.

This year, the program launched Lead Safe Homes 2.0, which allows the public to research and to download the inspection reports and compliance documents.

The state’s lead law requires the state program to create and maintain a geographically indexed registry of inspections.

Since its inception, the registry has had millions of hits. From January to July this year, the Lead Safe Homes 1.0 and 2.0 databases recorded a combined 624,604 views, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

All lead inspectors, whether they are in the private or public sectors, are responsible for maintaining inspection and compliance documents and are required to report the data to the state's Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.

In 2019, the program deployed a new web-based case management and surveillance application, which cost approximately $1 million. The new application enhanced the program's data collection, document management and Lead Safe Homes portal.

The registry improves and increases the public’s understanding of the lead hazard status of the homes they live in or are planning to rent or buy, and is especially helpful for parents of young children, rental assistance programs, realtors and rental property owners, according to the program.

The program's efforts to make the information public, in addition to encouraging lead hazard mitigation, helps to decrease childhood lead exposure, according to the program.

Privacy concerns cited

The Erie County Health Department has not estimated the cost or complexity of putting together a home lead hazard searchable database, said Kara Kane, the department's public information officer.

"There are also privacy concerns when identifying a house with lead," Kane said. "Most of our inspections with verified lead exposure are involved in child lead poisoning cases, and that may identify a child."

Lead disclosure law requires the property owner to disclose the presence of lead – not the local health department, she said.

"We understand that not all property owners follow this legal requirement," she added.

So any Erie County resident can call the department's prevention program to request an inspection of their home to identify potential lead hazards. Erie County residents, including those in Buffalo, can call 716-961-6800 for an inspection of their property or to get answers to lead poisoning questions. Buffalo residents can also call 311 with housing questions or concerns.

The county's sanitary code presumes that any pre-1978 housing has lead. Because of this, residents in houses and apartments built in 1978 or before should assume that the structure has lead paint, and act accordingly to follow lead-safe renovation practices and reduce lead hazards in the home, particularly around lead paint and lead paint dust. The department's website also has information about reducing lead risks.

Reports from inspections conducted by the county department's public health sanitarians are available through a Freedom of Information Law request, Kane said.

'Not difficult at all'

It's not difficult to provide a searchable database of homes with lead paint hazards, said Ott, the tenant advocate in Baltimore.

"The technology for this is not difficult at all. It’s really not," she said. "Anyone with the most basic of skills could do this easily."

At the very least, communities could export the inspection finding to a spreadsheet and publish the list, she said.

The Chicago Department of Public Health publishes a Lead Safe Housing Registry List on its website, listing properties to help agencies and families with young children locate housing that has been found to be “lead safe.”

It's unrealistic to expect tenants and prospective home buyers to file a public records request to get a home's lead paint inspection report, she said.

"Nobody’s going to do that," Ott said. "Who knows how to do that? If you’re a mom with a couple of kids, and you’re looking to rent an apartment, is she necessarily going to know how to get that information. Probably not. It’s my job to know how to do a state public information request or a federal public information request. But, if it wasn’t my job, I don’t think I’d know how to do it either. And I wouldn’t even know it was an option maybe."