OSHA investigates Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes

Second Buffalo area nursing home worker dies from Covid-19 Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, died Dec. 20, four days after learning that he had tested positive for the virus, according to his sister, who said she believes that he was exposed to Covid-19 through his employment.

As for Johnson’s part-time work at Terrace View on the Erie County Medical Center’s campus in Buffalo, OSHA is also looking into that connection, according to the agency.

Messages left at Williamsville Suburban’s switchboard seeking a comment on the investigation from the facility’s administrator were not returned Tuesday.

Peter Cutler, spokesman for Terrace View, said, “While I cannot comment specifically on such an investigation, we will, however, cooperate fully with the federal agency.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kim Johnson said she believes that her brother contracted the virus through his employment because he rarely left his residence other than to go to work. The sister said she hopes the investigation will result in increased precautions to prevent others from contracting Covid-19.

“He worked hard at Williamsville Suburban, and I spoke with employees there and was told there were a lot of people with Covid,” she said.

+4 Understaffing plagued New York nursing homes long before Covid-19 Only 31 of the 617 nursing homes in New York have earned the top five-star rating in staffing in July from the federal government.

There have been 77 staff members and 122 residents with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Jan. 31 at Williamsville Suburban, according to statistics that the facility reported to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In addition, there has been one resident and four staff members with unconfirmed cases of the virus.