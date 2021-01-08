Ortt says State Senate GOP will fight to restore New York's economy

New York State needs to move as fast as possible to restore its economy, and a Legislature that pulls its weight would help, the State Senate's top Republican said Friday.
"We can can protect lives, we can protect livelihoods, and our conference is laser-focused right now on protecting livelihoods, making sure the economy restarts, making sure we rethink how we operate as a state government, and obviously renewing our commitment to our citizens," Sen. Robert G. Ortt said Friday in a news conference in his hometown, North Tonawanda.
He leads a GOP caucus that includes only 20 of the 63 senators.
In presenting a list of GOP priorities under the title "Reset New York," Ortt said Republicans want to see the Legislature reassert the authority it gave to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.
"That starts with rescinding the governor's emergency powers. It is high time that we stop letting one person make all the decisions during this pandemic," Ortt said.
"This is a useless political stunt, but pandering politicians are going to pander, I suppose," responded Richard Azzopardi, a top Cuomo aide. "Already baked into the emergency powers is the ability for the Legislature to reverse any pandemic-related executive order via a resolution that doesn’t require the governor’s signature."
Ortt called the Cuomo administration rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine "an unmitigated disaster at this point," pointing to slow progress in vaccinations and Cuomo's threat earlier this week to impose $100,000 fines on hospitals that didn't use up their vaccine inventory within a week.
"Now the blame game starts. Ask any one of these businesses if they care who's to blame," Ortt said. "Ask people who lost loved ones in nursing homes or who work in nursing homes if they really care who's to blame."
During his briefing Thursday, Cuomo said that after his threat, the number of shots administered to health care workers increased fivefold, from 10,000 a day to more than 50,000.
"In total, we have 2 million healthcare workers in the state. In total, we only have 900,000 doses for the 2 million. Statewide, we don't even have enough vaccines for half the number of health care workers," Cuomo said Thursday.
The state also faces a financial crisis. Ortt said the state faced a $6 billion deficit even before the pandemic.
"It is time for the New York State Legislature to reassert our authority as a coequal branch of government," Ortt said. "We need to make tough fiscal decisions, but we have to do it the way our Founding Fathers set it up: not one person, but three branches (of government)."
He said citizens "expect us to do our job. ... We are actually elected to try to propose solutions and solve problems."
One of the problems Ortt said the state needs to address is the lack of broadband Internet service in many rural parts of the state, which he said is harming children who are trying to learn remotely.
Another problem is aid to local governments, whose revenues in many cases have dried up with the economy, endangering public services and the businesses whose taxes support them.
"There's nowhere else to pass the buck," Ortt said. "We have to make sure we're putting policies forward to not only help keep people safe, but to make sure there's something to go back to, to make sure we're stemming the out-migration that we saw in New York before the pandemic."
Ortt said that Democratic senators from New York City should have the same concerns as upstate Republicans.
"We have restaurants. My colleagues from the city have restaurants as well. They have kids who are out of school as well," Ortt said. "Making sure we have broadband is not a Republican idea."