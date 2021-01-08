Ortt says State Senate GOP will fight to restore New York's economy

Ortt called the Cuomo administration rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine "an unmitigated disaster at this point," pointing to slow progress in vaccinations and Cuomo's threat earlier this week to impose $100,000 fines on hospitals that didn't use up their vaccine inventory within a week.

"Now the blame game starts. Ask any one of these businesses if they care who's to blame," Ortt said. "Ask people who lost loved ones in nursing homes or who work in nursing homes if they really care who's to blame."

During his briefing Thursday, Cuomo said that after his threat, the number of shots administered to health care workers increased fivefold, from 10,000 a day to more than 50,000.

"In total, we have 2 million healthcare workers in the state. In total, we only have 900,000 doses for the 2 million. Statewide, we don't even have enough vaccines for half the number of health care workers," Cuomo said Thursday.

The state also faces a financial crisis. Ortt said the state faced a $6 billion deficit even before the pandemic.

"It is time for the New York State Legislature to reassert our authority as a coequal branch of government," Ortt said. "We need to make tough fiscal decisions, but we have to do it the way our Founding Fathers set it up: not one person, but three branches (of government)."