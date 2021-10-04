Organ at Our Lady of Victory Basilica gets 130 new pipes – and more power

Work to restore a 3,000-pipe organ at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna might be something even passing visitors will be able to hear.

The restoration will increase the sound of the organ tenfold, according to those doing the work. The project involves installing 130 new trumpet pipes for an organ that dates to 1981, according to Peter Gonciarz, music director for OLV Basilica.

The work, which involves relocating some components, in addition to the new pipes and other mechanisms, will "increase the power and brilliance of this instrument," said organ specialist Timothy Smith. "The space demands a thrilling sound to go with the exciting visuals of this magnificent church."

The work at OLV Basilica is the effort of Smith and Gilbert Organ Co. and Gonciarz, who is organist at the Basilica.

The Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma, who is the pastor and rector of the OLV Basilica, said the organ upgrades have been worked into the routine of the basilica's regular activities.

“We’re doing it between weddings and funerals,” LiPuma said. “We don’t stop Masses, of course.”

Gonciarz said the work is “both a restoration and an installation of new pipes.”

