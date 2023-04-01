Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 48 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oren Lyons was supposed to be in California this week. He planned to travel there with his son Rex, an Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse administrator busy preparing for this summer's 2023 World Lacrosse men’s championships, in San Diego.

At 93, that journey would have fit the philosophy Lyons does his best to embrace: “I thank the Creator every morning, when I get up. I give thanks for this day, another day. Then you roll up your sleeves, and you get out there.”

Yet an episode of shingles – as painful as any illness Lyons ever encountered – forced him to rest and recover for a few weeks, which meant skipping the trip. He was already feeling better this week when he received another boost, his mobile phone erupting Thursday morning as friends and allies called with news Lyons waited much of his life to hear:

The Vatican had publicly repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the rationale – built upon a series of centuries-old papal “bulls” – that colonial Christian powers had the moral right to claim and possess new lands they had “discovered.”

Even if someone else was already there.

“It put us in a terrible bind,” Lyons said, speaking of indigenous peoples. “We became as transitory as deer and rabbits. It was the whole works, that attitude, and we suffer from that right up until today.”

His focus is always the sovereign rights of the Haudenosaunee, or Six Nations, and how traditional teachings of his people might benefit the world. That has led to meetings and friendships with some of the most influential and famous people of our time, from the Dalai Lama to the late John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono.

One of Lyons' dreams – growing in possibility – is to someday see the Haudenosaunee Nationals playing lacrosse and representing their people in the Olympics, and he has been a leader for decades in a quest for global recognition of Six Nations passports.

For many years, he has also called on the Vatican to address and rescind a series of Papal bulls – or edicts from the pope – dating to the 15th and 16th centuries that justified actions Pope Francis himself described as genocide, in confronting the aftermath of Canadian boarding schools.

Google Lyons' name alongside “Doctrine of Discovery,” and you will find yourself scrolling down for a long time. Lyons recalls speaking passionately, decades ago, of why the doctrine should be rescinded in a United Nations gathering in Geneva that included impassive Vatican emissaries.

While cautiously pleased by what finally happened this week, he joins many indigenous scholars and activists in saying the announcement does not go nearly far enough, and that it should openly concede church complicity in centuries of cruelties involving native people.

Still, Lyons was not sure he would ever see any church recognition, at all, of such damage. He recalled how Francis faced repeated calls last year to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery during a visit to Canada – following chilling disclosures of unmarked burials at old church-run residential schools, which tried to forcibly strip native children of their culture and beliefs.

Step back and think about it, Lyons said: What kind of school needs its own graveyard?

“We’ve raised the issue with several popes, and they didn’t want to hear it,” he said of the doctrine. “This guy here is different. I think he thinks about his own mortality.”

Thursday, contemplating his own deep Western New York ties, Lyons reflected with gratitude on the late John Mohawk of the Seneca Nation, a pioneering scholar in native studies at the University at Buffalo. Lyons taught for almost 40 years at UB, and Mohawk, he said, was "the one who chased me down, and he had more brains than anyone I ever knew.”

Lyons can look back now on decades of traveling the world, of teaching and lecturing on Haudenosaunee heritage, of conversing with some of the greatest thinkers of our time. But his life, he said, hardly began at such a tier.

He remembers the struggle of his teenage years at Onondaga, how his mother worked relentlessly to hold together their family, and how his greatest childhood skill was a simple necessity:

He fought. He brawled side-by-side against any challengers with his late brother Lee, his closest companion in his early years, and he eventually carried what he learned that way into formal bouts in the boxing ring.

“I was a big drunk, fighting in the streets,” said Lyons, who remembered times when he would start out drinking in Syracuse and wake up in Buffalo, with no idea of how he got there.

Lyons left to serve as an Army paratrooper, returned home to become an All-American goalie in lacrosse for Syracuse University, then settled in New York City for what seemed to be a prosperous career as a commercial artist.

The money was fine, but left him feeling empty. By that time, he had totally stopped drinking – a choice of clarity, he said, that opened every door of meaning in his life – and he was at Onondaga on a visit when a clan mother took him aside and said:

“We need you here. I think you can help.”

Lyons saw the invitation as meant to be. He returned and became a faithkeeper, which meant countless hours spent listening to clan mothers and chiefs. He was particularly close to his uncle, the late Leon Shenandoah, the longtime Tadadaho – or spiritual leader – of the Six Nations.

He absorbed those stories and accounts, then hunted down books and documents outlining detailed narratives of how the Haudenosaunee was pushed off much of its own land.

At the beginning of it all, he said, was this Doctrine of Discovery. Lyons soon realized those words were not ancient history, but legal reasoning used as recently as 2005, when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg cited the doctrine in a ruling against expanding the sovereignty of the Oneida Nation.

The original idea was that if you came upon land inhabited by people who were not Christians, it was as if there were no people there at all. Lyons said that construct was the bedrock of the rationale, in living memory, for pushing aside treaties and agreements while building dams or interstates or otherwise intruding on Six Nations land.

“We had to become the bad guys," he said of how native people were perceived, "because you can’t take land away from a good guy.”

This is his hope: Dissolve that notion, change that thinking and, maybe, you rewrite the way forward. On that basis, then, he does not look at the Vatican statement as some gesture toward dusty history, but, rather, as a step into possibility.

For much of his life, Lyons has sounded an alarm about pollution, a changing climate and the strains of a global population explosion. The Haudenosaunee speak of always looking seven generations ahead – of the notion that what you do today will affect what happens then – and the one clear vision for the future, Lyons said, is the idea of “we, not me.”

In a world of nuclear weapons, a world unable to address the basic needs of too many of its people, a world that seems to veer more and more toward the risk of all-out war, Lyons looks at cascading anger and division and said the obvious threat is simply becoming "another failed species.”

But he has also met countless people with good hearts willing to listen, strangers who soon emerged as good friends. He has lived to witness motion he thought he would never see – including this week's statement, if only a first step, from the Vatican.

Asked if it offers any sense of validation after all these years, Lyons laughed softly and said, "I don't even think about that."

At 93, instead, he rolls up his sleeves each morning, turning his energy toward whatever's next.